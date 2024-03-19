Teens listen to everything we say! They love being told what to do!

Oh. Um. Wait. When you’re a teenager, anyone over 30 is ancient and none of those old fogeys know **anything.**

I mean, c’mon, they don’t even understand basic English.

No cap.

But it wasn’t my kid turning 18. (Mine are currently 14, 20, 23, and 24.) So I couldn’t resist sharing some pearl…