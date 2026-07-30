Vibrant Life

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Lisa McQuarrie's avatar
Lisa McQuarrie
5d

Happy Birthday Jennifer ❤️. These pups are just a delight! Thanks for sharing xo

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Marnie Hancock's avatar
Marnie Hancock
6d

Thank you Jennifer for sharing your joy with those puppies! I love puppies too!

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