I originally wrote this Substack in August of 2023, just a few weeks after I lost my left eye to ocular melanoma. That was over two years ago. As some of you already know, I’m now tackling metastatic melanoma, a disease that the allopathic medical model considers “incurable.” The joy! (Um. Not really.)

In fact, when my husband, daughter, and I sat down with a nurse supervisor and an IV nurse for the immunotherapy “education session,” the nurses gave us printed information that stated clearly that the treatment center was offering me only palliative care.

For most of my life, I’ve been the caregiver, not the patient.

Almost eight years ago, right before Christmas, my husband had such an acute health crisis that we spent 11 days in the hospital, first in the ICU and then on the cardiac floor.

His presenting symptom was ventricular tachycardia.

His heart rate was shooting up to 220 beats per minute, sustained, and his heart was flopping around in his chest like a fish.

During his hospitalization, the cardiologist pulled me aside and told me to put my work on hold, find someone to bring our four children to the hospital as soon as possible, and make sure my husband had a signed advanced directive.

It was all so surreal.

Keeping my husband alive became my entire world. Helping him not die from his life-threatening disease, giant cell myocarditis, was my number one priority.

As difficult as this time was, I was so grateful for the people—his relatives, my relatives, his friends, my friends, our neighbors, acquaintances, and even some strangers—who offered us their love and support.

It’s not easy to show up when someone has an acute health issue. A lot of people don’t know how or simply can’t.

I understand that.

But even just doing a simple thing once, like dropping off some organic groceries or sending a thinking-of-you card with a $10 bill in it, can make a world of difference.

Even the smallest gesture of kindness helps the person in crisis—or those caring for him—feel a little less alone.

At the same time, it’s not easy to keep concerned friends, family members, and acquaintances up to date about what’s going on. Especially when the health problem, like the one my husband has been dealing with, is both acute and ongoing.

People keep living their regular lives and they think you’ll go back to your regular life too.

But if you’re caring for someone who’s really sick, or if you’re fighting for your own life, your life never really normalizes.

How do you explain that?

Unless you’ve been through it yourself, I think it is really, really hard to understand.

I considered myself a compassionate person before my husband’s diagnosis. I considered myself a thousand million billion times more compassionate after being his and my children’s main caregiver for so many years, as well as the sole breadwinner, housekeeper, cook, driver, and more.

I like to joke that cancer is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s teaching me about so many things. Including how little I understood about how hard it is to be unwell.

I love solving the world’s problems. I hate being sick. And talking about my own health is not something I find easy to do.

I’m resending/republishing this post for three reasons. I have all sorts of articles in the queue that I’m excited for you to read: one about a spectacular failure, another about using ozone to treat cancer.

But I’ve been having a really rough time health-wise and haven’t even been able to open the computer since the last Substack I sent you (about the health benefits of owning a dog).

Reason #1: I don’t have the energy or the concentration to finish a new article right now.

Reason #2: many of my friends and acquaintances are facing health crises of their own, so this advice feels particularly important and relevant right now.

One dear friend is in the hospital with impacted bowels. Another just lost his elderly mama who he moved from another country so he could care for her. A third is dealing with debilitating anxiety that has invaded every aspect of her life.

Two months ago the husband of one of my closest friends had a stroke, which has completely upended both of their lives. Yet another friend has peritoneal carcinomatosis and her belly is so swollen with mucin that she’s up all night throwing up.

Reason #3: People have been texting me these three words a lot lately. Chances are you’ve said them many times to many people. Out of love and concern. I have too.

It’s okay. This is an elucidation, not a reprimand. It’s not personal to anyone.

Yet I’m still hoping you will banish this phrase from your vocabulary when reaching out to someone who’s dealing with an acute or ongoing crisis.

So what are the three words?