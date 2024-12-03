Flower children. Nonconformists. Crunchy mamas. I’ve heard some people refer to them as the great unwashed.

We don’t use the word hippie as much as we used to.

But for my purposes today, let’s all agree that a hippie is someone who throws convention, mainstream values, and McDonald’s out the window in favor of going barefoot and braless; eating slow-cooked organically grown food; and promoting peace, love, and ganja over profits, Porsches, and groupthink.

Hold on. If just the idea of watching a sunset stoned gives you hives and you’d rather have Ebola than do anything associated with hippies, don’t close the computer just yet.

Just substitute “natural-minded” or “eco-minded” for the word “hippie” and keep reading.

Without further ado, here are five things health-conscious, natural-minded hippies people keep in their bathrooms.

First I’ll give you the list, then the details about why you need these things in your bathroom, and how they’ll help keep you healthy and vibrant.