Cancer smells bad.

Which is why canine olfactory detection of malignant melanoma and many other cancers is real.

If you’re cohabitating with cancer, your body is usually either proliferating cancer or clearing it.

Both the proliferation and the clearing—through your sweat, excrement, urine, nasal mucus, and vaginal discharge—smell really, really bad.

Ask me how I know.

Actually, don’t.

It’s. Too. Gross.

Having a die-off of cancer cells is no fun. Dying isn’t exactly a walk among the petunias either.

Most people don’t know that we humans have skin cells in our retinas. Cancer doesn’t run in the family. I was never a smoker, and our family has been doing our best to eat clean, eliminate toxins in our home, and reduce our body burden for over twenty-five years.

Despite all of this, at the end of April, in 2023, I was diagnosed with uveal melanoma.

Three months later, on July 21, 2023, I had an enucleation.

Even my daughter’s chemistry teacher didn’t know what that meant.

Enucleation is not a word I wish on anyone’s vocabulary.

I like to think I gave my left eye back to God. Like Odin.

According to Norse mythology, Odin offered his eye to Mimir so that he could gain insight, wisdom, and knowledge.

Odin traded his literal sight for spiritual insight. He endured great personal sacrifice and excruciating pain in order to see universal truths and better understand the nine Norse realms.

The New Jennifer—the one-eyed one—has been working very hard to see in a new way.

Unfortunately, the melanoma that was first detected in the cells inside my eye spread to my liver and spleen.

An MRI at the beginning of the year also showed suspected cancer cells in my left eye socket.

In February of 2025, one year and seven months after the enucleation, I was “officially” diagnosed with stage IV metastatic melanoma, which was confirmed by a liver biopsy.

“So, how are you doing now? I’d really like to know.”

A lot of people who have been supporting me on this journey—including those who have been secretly (or not-so-secretly) wishing me dead—have been asking for an update.

It’s hard for me to talk about my health. Hard to know how much to share. People who ask often don’t really want to know what’s going on. They’re looking for reassurance or wanting to give me advice.

It’s not easy to be unwell. It makes is much, much worse when the people supporting you are having big emotional reactions to your illness in your presence.

Explaining what you’re doing or what you plan to do opens you up to a lot of negativity and criticism, as well as reams of unsolicited and unhelpful, though well-meaning, advice.

I’ve always been naive.

The older I get the more naive I seem to become.

If I had a nickel for every time I mistakenly believed that a friend, family member, colleague, or doctor was actually interested in lending a non-judgmental ear or finding out what was going on in my life, when all they really wanted to do was tell me how I’m wrong—or how their spouse believes me to be making the wrong choices—I’d be a rich woman.

The question remains: is this a die-off or a dying?

Here are the specifics about where I am on this cancer recovery journey, what allopathic and natural treatments I’m doing, and how I’ve been feeling.