If you’ve been with me for awhile, you know I’ve been alerting parents to the harms of acetaminophen, especially when it’s used in pregnancy and infancy, for over a decade.



Though it’s been very hard to get policymakers, doctors, and even parents to pay attention, the scientific evidence that acetaminophen (the main ingredient in baby Tylenol) is implicated in the rise of autism is “incontrovertible,” according to Dr. William Parker, Ph.D.

Fierce backlash

Every time a new study is published providing yet more information about why and how this is not a safe drug for babies, the backlash is fierce.

“I gave my baby Tylenol and he’s fine.”

“Tylenol doesn’t cause autism. That’s ridiculous.”

“My child has severe autism and he never once had Tylenol.”

The first argument is called the “anecdotal fallacy.” My grandfather smoked like a chimney, died at 84, and never got lung cancer. Therefore, cigarette smoking doesn’t cause lung cancer.

The second argument, when we dismiss an idea out of hand by attacking the idea as “crackpot” or “ridiculous,” is called the “invincible ignorance fallacy.”

Just because we stubbornly believe something is true, does not mean it’s true. It does, however, suggest that we humans are stubbornly, willfully, or pigheadedly committed more to our own ignorance (and egos) than to the evidence set before us.

As for the third argument, most people don’t realize that their infants may be exposed to Tylenol by babysitters, family members who don’t agree with their parenting principles, and even by clinicians in the hospital during labor and delivery, circumcision, or the administration of the hepatitis B vaccine or the vitamin K shot. This is likely the time of life when the newborn is most vulnerable to the harms of being exposed to this drug.

Quietly offloading liability

In the meantime, Johnson & Johnson, the company that used to make this toxic drug, quietly sold its consumer health business to a new company called Kenvue in 2022. This split, which was finalized in 2023, effectively protects J&J from the inevitable and profit-crushing liability issues I predict we’re going to be reading about very soon in the mainstream media over the harms of Tylenol.

For both the naysayers and those willing to consider that a ubiquitous over-the-counter medication that “everybody uses so it must be safe” is a causative factor in the autism epidemic, here’s a summary of scientific evidence.

This summary is based on a list compiled by my colleague Dr. William Parker, a widely published immunologist and biochemist who does impeccable scientific research. It is based on one of his recent scientific papers,which is currently being reviewed by his peers.

Print this out and share it with your doctor.

Bring it to your preschooler’s school nurse.

Tell your friends and family.

If COVID craziness taught us anything, we should all know by now that we can’t wait for government regulatory agencies to do the right thing.

To take back your family’s health, it’s time to toss the (baby) Tylenol.

Summary of evidence that Acetaminophen exposure in susceptible babies and children causes autism spectrum disorder 1. Pharmacological/toxicological evidence (a) Acetaminophen (APAP) was considered to be safe only because it was never tested for neurodevelopment [1]. Assumptions of safety were based on liver function, but studies in laboratory animals (see below) indicate that this is not a valid approach for safety testing in neonates. (b) Mechanisms of APAP-mediated injury are plausible. Children that are susceptible to injury produce more of the toxic metabolite of APAP. APAP toxicity and ASD are both associated with problems in mitochondrial function, calcium signaling, and arachidonic acid metabolism. For review, see Jones et al. [2, 3]. (c) Numerous studies have found that children with ASD are deficient in a metabolic pathway necessary to safely detoxify APAP in babies (sulfation) [4-6]. (d) Genetic, epigenetic, and environmental factors associated with an increased risk of ASD have an adverse effect on the body’s ability to safely metabolize APAP [6-8]. 2. Clinical observations/epidemiologic evidence (a) The original study in 2008 asking the question whether it was the MMR vaccine or APAP that induced ASD found a statistically significant, 20-fold greater risk of regressive ASD with APAP use [9]. The confidence intervals on the study were large, but pharmacological/toxicological evidence (see Pharmacological/toxicological evidence above) was already available supporting a causal relationship. (b) The levels of APAP in cord blood are strongly associated with ASD [10]. Birth is expected to be the worst time to be exposed to APAP based on pharmacokinetic considerations [11]. (c) Cohort studies found that use of APAP during pregnancy (numerous studies) and post-partum (one study) has been associated with adverse long-term effects on the mental health of offspring. Almost all studies on this topic have underestimated the impact of APAP due to mistaking cofactors for confounding factors [2]. This mistake has even led some investigators to conclude that acetaminophen is totally safe for brain development. But in doing so, they ignore all of the other evidence. (d) APAP is not used in domestic cats because they lack a particular enzymatic pathway (glucuronidation) [12-16], making APAP toxic for them. Human neonates lack the same pathway [17, 18]. 3. Laboratory animal studies (a) Numerous studies in laboratory animals from multiple laboratories indicate that early life exposure to APAP is a developmental neurotoxin [19-33]. (b) Early life exposure to APAP has a greater long-term impact on male laboratory animals than female laboratory animals [24, 32, 34, 35]. ASD is more common in males than in females. (c) APAP causes apoptosis-mediated death of cortical neurons in laboratory rats [36] and affects development of hearing and vision [26, 28]. Alterations in cortical neurons and sensory problems are associated with ASD. 4. Other evidence and mechanisms to consider (a) APAP alters branching of neurons in culture [37]. APAP [36, 38] and a metabolite of APAP [39] also cause death of brain cells in culture. (b) The otherwise unexplained prevalence of ASD in orthodox Jews, individuals with cystic fibrosis, circumcised individuals, individuals in countries with shortages of medications, and Danish versus Finnish children are explained by the APAP/ASD connection [2, 11]. (c) The amount of APAP used in the pediatric population correlates in time with the prevalence of ASD. Key events such as the switch from aspirin to APAP and the rise in director-to-consumer advertising explain the time course of the pandemic of ASD. (d) APAP temporarily blunts social trust [40] and awareness [41] in human adults. Alteration of social skills is a hallmark of ASD. (e) The observations of parents that vaccination is associated with regressive autism [42, 43] are explained by the APAP/ASD connection. Parent’s observations has historically been extremely valuable [8]. (f) ASD and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) are similar in many regards. Reviewed by Jones et al. [2] This proves that a single drug can cause a spectrum disorder similar to ASD. (g) Common alternative explanations for APAP mediated induction of ASD are not consistent with known observations and/or require elaborate/complex scenarios to be true. References. 1. Cendejas-Hernandez, J., et al., Paracetamol (Acetaminophen) Use in Infants and Children was Never Shown to be Safe for Neurodevelopment: A Systematic Review with Citation Tracking. . European Journal of Pediatrics, 2022. 181: p. 1835-1857. 2. Jones, J.P., 3rd, et al., Evaluating the Role of Susceptibility Inducing Cofactors and of Acetaminophen in the Etiology of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Life (Basel), 2024. 14(8). 3. 