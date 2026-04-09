All Things Vaccines: Separating Fact From Fiction
Join me LIVE **right now** on the Keith Malinak show
Getting ready to talk to conservative talk show host and media mogul Keith Malinak about the current debates about childhood vaccines.
It’s Thursday, nearly noon West Coast time; nearly 15:00 (aka 3:00 p.m.) on the East Coast.
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You can listen/watch live at Keith Malinak’s website, which is here:
https://atmshow.com
Or watch the replay in your pajamas at your leisure wherever you get your podcasts.
You have attempted to jump a rather high bar.
Without a high level science education along with decades of experience
that is impossible. Some of us have been in these trenches for decades.
You can educate the indoctrinated. That is useful.