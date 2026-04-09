Getting ready to talk to conservative talk show host and media mogul Keith Malinak about the current debates about childhood vaccines.

It’s Thursday, nearly noon West Coast time; nearly 15:00 (aka 3:00 p.m.) on the East Coast.

You can listen/watch live at Keith Malinak’s website, which is here:

https://atmshow.com

Or watch the replay in your pajamas at your leisure wherever you get your podcasts.

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