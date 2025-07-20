I’ve never been on a cruise.*

The truth is I’ve never even considered going on a cruise.

Even though my friend Roxanne, who’s not reading this, treats her whole family to cruises once or twice a year and they all come back looking tan and relaxed and happy, with a million amazing stories. Even her scurvy teens.

And my friend J. (who probably is reading this) is such a cruise lover that she gets FREE tickets to go on them.

Her secret?

She likes to play slots. Gamble enough and they comp you your next cruise?!

So when the good folks at BRMI, the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute, an organization that supports the science of self-healing, asked me if I would speak at their next conference ON A CRUISE SHIP, I was like, um, um, um … maybe?!

I called Jane Dolan, Program Director. She told me their last conference — the first they’ve ever held on a cruise ship — was so successful and empowering (informative, community-building, inspiring, eye-opening) — that they’d decided to book the next one before they even disembarked.

She also said the food was excellent.

And there’s tons to do, both ON and OFF the ship.

And that the conference, which you could think of as a retreat with benefits (educational, my friends, get your mind out of the gutter), was the perfect combination of travel, networking, and learning about health and wellness.

With the caveat that I have to be alive in March. In order to, you know, be a speaker.

Jane promised I’ll be alive.

From her lips to God’s ears.

(There’s something about having a life-threatening cancer diagnosis, losing your left eyeball to ocular melanoma, and being offered only “palliative care,” that makes it a little difficult to make future plans…)

I’m in very impressive company at this conference/retreat/cruise. And we’ll be in even better company if you decide to join us.

The other speakers are amazing.

Among them:

➡️ Dr. Michelle Perro, M.D., who wrote an outstanding book called What’s Making Our Kids Sick?

➡️ Dr. Lee Merritt, D.O, an orthopedic surgeon famous for “spreading misinformation” about COVID and vaccines (as am I). Need I say more?

➡️ Mary Holland, J.D., one of the smartest, calmest, and best-est humans on the planet who has worked tirelessly to support families with children with severe autism

The good news is that you get $100 off the price of the conference if you use my discount code.

The bad news is that there are only a few spots left, so you need to sign up ASAP!

That wasn’t a typo, by the way. A hundo off. And the conference itself is already affordable: only $395.00.

Plus you’ll get to meet my son, who is one of the best 21-year-olds on the planet. (I’m biased. And when you meet him, you’ll see I am not exaggerating. Plus he’s single. And if he’s reading this, he’s never going to talk to me again. Luckily, none of my kids ever read my Substack. Except when scouring the internet to find ways to blame me for their problems.)

Enough already with the digressions, Jennifer. When you check out, type in **JENNIFER100** for $100 off conference registration.

Ready? Set? Go!

We sail in March. From Miami.

To the Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, and St. Thomas.

Rest of the deets are here!

Join us!

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning health journalist, Fulbright grantee, and sought-after speaker. The author/editor of eight books, she has taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner-city Atlanta, worked on a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa, performed the cancan to Francophiles in rural Vermont, and appeared live on prime-time TV in Paris, France. She only wears pink when she’s in South Carolina. Find out more at www.JenniferMargulis.net.

The photo above, courtesy of Michelle O’Neil (author of Dog Park), was posted with the following caption: “A quick overnight in Beaufort, SC to visit our friend Jennifer, who is doing very well. She has been through so much on her cancer journey and is still a force of nature. Before cancer, she had the energy of four regular humans. Now, she has to rest more but still has the energy of at least two humans. And of course, one less eye. Her prosthetic eye is amazing, and if you didn't know, you wouldn't know. If you want to read more about her journey and her work, you can follow her Substack.

Thank you to all who donated to the fundraiser for her when I posted a while back. It meant so much to me, and to Jennifer, and her family.”



If you made it this far, thanks for reading.

Love,

Jennifer

*On the other hand, I have read almost everything Vladimir Nabokov ever wrote (I’m particularly partial to his Lectures on Literature.)