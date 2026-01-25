Vibrant Life

Lisa
2d

It's not just wrong dosing time, soley using levothyroxine doesn't work for most people - especially someone without a thyroid. Majority of people with hypothyroidism need T3 along with T4. People get better results using both synthetic T4 + T3 (cytomel) or switching to NTD (natural desiccated thyroid). Stop the Thyroid Madness changed my world - gave me back my brain and my body.

Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
2d

First, they CAUSE hypothyroidism using dirty vaccines.

Protein sequence identity between human thyroperoxidase region recognized by human autoantibodies and multiple vaccine antigens

https://zenodo.org/records/1034769

