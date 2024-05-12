I’m old enough to remember the commercials: “I can’t believe it’s not butter!” A slim, perfectly-coiffed woman smacking her lips with a pleasure just one step removed from the bedroom, touting the benefits of margarine, a product that had zero cholesterol and all the taste in the world.

Its buttery flavor with zero cholesterol would save your waistline, your heart, and your marriage.

Though Americans were successfully duped for years, it turns out that margarine is Frankenfood. Made by shooting hydrogen gas into vegetable oils to turn them into solids. Trans fats, otherwise known as hydrogenated vegetable oil, were revealed to be much, much worse for our arteries than naturally occurring fats in butter. By the mid 1990s the United States was starting to wake up to the harms of trans fats.

But now our dysfunctional Cancel Culture, where we silence anyone who does not agree, look for trauma where none exists, and accuse people whose opinions differ from our own of being “ists”—racist, sexist, classist—has a new margarine: your mom.