It snowed yesterday for this first time this winter. Soft puffy white snow falling softly, softly falling all night and then most of the day. Roads icy, classes cancelled, offices closed.

We had to call the gas company to light the furnace. Avista said they’d come between 8:00 a.m. and noon. And that they’d call first. But if we didn’t answer the phone, the appointment would be automatically canceled.

Afraid I’d miss the call, I kept my phone ringer turned on all morning, something I rarely do.

Phone, dear, must thou make me so anxious?

Every time my phone dinged, I felt a spike of adrenaline course through my body.

I could feel the stress making my chest tighten.

I wasn’t consciously worrying about the furnace, wondering how to find the energy to dig the snowbound car out (clearing cancer leaves you exhausted in a way that I hope no one reading this ever has to experience), or fretting that I’d inadvertently miss the call.

But each time a beep erupted from the phone in my pocket, it interrupted my thoughts and our walk.

The phone was talking to me: telling me to be anxious.

That’s how it felt anyway.

It feels pretty much impossible not to have a smartphone. They’re as ubiquitous as chicken tenders these days. To wit: I stopped to chat with a homeless Vietnam vet who was in a wheelchair holding a cardboard sign at the supermarket. He has a smartphone too.

Phone, darling, our relationship has got to change

Still, I’m ready—more than ready—to break up with my phone.

That’s the subject of the book I’m reading now. (Yes, I’m listening to it. And yes, I am listening to it ON MY PHONE.)

It’s called How to Break Up With Your Phone.

The book is divided into three parts: The Wake Up, The Break Up, and The Make Up.

In it, health and science journalist Catherine Price highlights how and why smartphones—and other mobile internet-connected devices—are making us disconnected, depressed, anxious, sleepless, and lonely.

It’s a good book.

An inspiring book.

A friendly book that celebrates in real life relationships, having as much off-screen fun as possible, and showing up for your life, not just your screens.

Though I don’t have any app notifications on my phone and I don’t usually keep the ringer on, I’ve felt for a long time that I have been spending way, way, waaaay (did I mention waaay?) too much time on my phone.

One phone-free day per week

So, as I mentioned in my last post, before I even started reading Price’s book, I had already instituted a weekly weekend phone fast.

Having a phone-free day is also part of Price’s plan.

#GreatMinds

Knowing something is one thing. Actually changing a habit or conquering an addiction is another. The weekly phone fast was really hard for me to do at first.

Phone, snookums, how I miss you when you’re gone

Like a smoker addicted to cigarettes, I kept thinking about the phone, looking at the drawer where I left it, and craving it.

But now that I’m used to phone fasting, which I am doing from Friday night until Sunday morning, I find myself looking forward to getting to spend an entire day—and two bedtimes—without my phone.

I look forward to it so much that I am starting to think that not using my phone on Saturdays may be one of the best thing I’ve done in years.

And I’m wondering if it would be possible for me to fast two days a week instead of one.

Last weekend something wonderful and unexpected happened.

I’d forgotten to remind a friend that I wouldn’t be available by phone. She showed up at my house—her blue eyes sparkling and her face in a frown.

“I’ve been trying to reach you!” she huffed, half smiling, as she strode towards a living room chair and flopping herself down.

I was so glad to see her. At the door. At my house. Coming to see me.

Remember when we all used to do that? Show up for each other? In real life? Without texting first? When there was no voice texting, snap chatting, instagraming?

Remember when we used to live our lives instead of performing them?

Phone, my love bug, I’m tired of all the posturing