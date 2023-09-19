First, a confession: When COVID-19 was brand-spanking-new (novel, if you will), I was as freaked out as the next neurotic.
Although it’s humiliating in hindsight, I set up a mail disinfecting table in my garage, purchased a variety of stylish face coverings to keep my family safe from the freshly germ-riddled world, and emailed my daughters’ high school…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.