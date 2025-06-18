An American Chemical Society study shows that babies ingest 15 times more microplastic than adults.



Conducted by researchers at New York University's School of Medicine in 2021, the study examined fecal samples to look for two common microplastics:



1. polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

2. polycarbonate (PC)

There were sixteen participants. Ten adults and six children.



The team of researchers discovered at least one type of microplastic in every stool sample. That’s disturbing already.



Even more worrisome, the scientists found 10 times the amount of microplastics in the infant stool than in the adult feces.



Another study, published three years later, found microplastics in every sample of human and canine testicles that was tested. In that study, 70 samples were tested: 47 canine and 23 human.



Other scientific research has shown the presence of microplastics in animal proteins, breast milk, infant formula, newborn feces (meconium), placentas, human lungs, rainwater, and even polar bears.

What are microplastics anyway?

According to the National Ocean Service, microplastics are any kind of plastic fragments measuring less than 5 mm in length.



If you use conventional beauty products, eat conventional food, take any prescription or over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, or buy clothes new, chances are your bloodstream is swimming in microplastics.



That’s because microplastics are common in all of these products, and more, and are small enough that they end up circulating through the blood.

Think of it this way. Microplastics are created when larger plastic breaks down. So washing synthetic clothing will cause synthetic fibers to slough off.



If you eat mussels, or any other seafood, you are likely eating microplastics, according to German scientists.



When you put contact lenses in your eyes, you are giving microplastics a way into your body.



If you put sunscreen or other products that contain microplastics on your skin, you can absorb the plastic dermally.

Babies have much higher volumes of microplastic in their feces likely because they are chewing on plastic teething rings, stuffing plastic dolls and synthetic stuffed animals into their mouths, gnawing on plastic sippy cups, and crawling on carpets made of plastic.

Processed baby foods are packaged in plastic. When food is thawed or heated in a microwave in any plastic container, microplastics leech into it.

Photo source: “ Effect of microplastics deposition on human lung airways: A review with computational benefits and challenges.” Read the full study here: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10826726/

Microplastics harm human health

Scientists mistakenly thought that microplastics simply move through the gastrointestinal tract and are excreted in feces without causing any health problems.



That’s not true.



Dozens of studies, including this one, this one, and this one, now show that exposure to microplastics can lead to an increased risk of several kinds of cancer and have many other harmful effects.



Brand new research, just published today, shows that living close to heavily microplastic-polluted waters raises your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, stroke and coronary artery disease.

Can you protect your baby and yourself from microplastics? How?

As I wrote about years ago, plastic is ubiquitous.



But so is crime.



You can and should do everything in your power to mitigate your family’s exposure to plastic. It’s imperative to reduce your body burden and, especially, the body burden of the babies in your life. The more we, as consumers, demand plastic-free products, the sooner we can get the microplastics out of our food, air, and water.

Getting rid of microplastics for the whole family:

1. Filter the water in your home. No system is perfect but having some kind of water-filtration system will help.

2. Only buy food in glass bottles. That goes for spices, almond butter, and everything else. Buy unwrapped bread from the bakery. Buy a wheel cheese in a wax casing instead of plastic-wrapped cheese. If the food you want is only available in plastic or the glass version is too expensive, put it back on the shelf and make your own. (You can make your own cold-pressed juices, kimchee, yogurt, bread, granola, and more. And have fun doing so!) Get in the habit of buying fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking them the same day.

3. Stop buying new clothes. When you buy clothes secondhand or get hand-me-downs from friends, the microplastics have likely all been washed away. If you do buy new clothes, try to buy only natural fibers like wool, silk, and cotton. If you can afford it, buying organic clothing is another good option.

Headline of an article in The Guardian, “ Microplastics found in every human testicle in study” May 20, 2024

Getting rid of microplastics for baby:

1. Go for non-plastic teething toys. Don’t let your baby chew on plastic. Instead, you can get silicone molds and make frozen water or breastmilk popsicles for teething. An amber bead teething necklace is another option.



2. Use hand-me-down cloth diapers or organic wool or cotton diapers. Plastic diapers are harmful to your baby and the environment for many reasons. If you can’t afford to buy and wash reusable diapers, teach yourself and the baby elimination communication (EC) and you’ll never have to buy another diaper again.



3. Pull up plastic carpeting. Hard wood floors are healthier for the baby and the whole family.



4. Don’t buy synthetic baby toys. Make your own by upcycling fabrics or buy handmade wool dolls and other soft toys for your baby.



5. Skip the soap and shampoo. Wash baby with warm water. No soap or toxic shampoo is necessary. This is true for adults too. I have a glass bottle of organic apple cider vinegar in the shower. We use it in lieu of soap and dilute it in water to replace shampoo and conditioner. It depends on where you live, and it may take a couple weeks for your scalp to get used to it, but you’ll be astonished when you try it at just how well apple cider vinegar works as a hair rinse.

Getting rid of microplastics for pets:

1. Make your own raw dog and cat food. Most conventional kibble and other pet food is soaked in microplastics and other toxins.

2. Vacuum with a HEPA-filtered vacuum every day or as often as you can. A vacuum with a high efficiency air filter protects your furry friends (and your children) by sucking up microplastics that may be coming from the carpets, peeling paint, furniture, and other household exposures. Consider using indoor air filters to clean the air in your home, which can also help.



3. Replace plastic pet bowls with glass, metal, or ceramic. You should try not to eat off plastic plates or use plastic utensils and your pooch shouldn’t eat off them either. You don’t have to rush out and buy anything new. Fido and Fluffy will be delighted to eat and drink out of chipped bowls from your kitchen cabinet or that free sale down the street.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning health journalist and sought-after speaker. A Fulbright grantee, she’s worked on a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa; appeared live on prime-time television in Paris, France; and taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta, Georgia. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian magazine. She is the co-author of a peer-reviewed scientific paper about antiphospholipid antibody syndrome and she has published eight books, including Your Baby, Your Way, which was a finalist for the Books for a Better Life Award. Read more about her at www.JenniferMargulis.net and consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to her Substack, Vibrant Life.