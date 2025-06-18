Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly's avatar
Molly
2d

I love that you are sharing this information, and offering great suggestions!

So glad you exist, Jennifer. You have so much to share with the world.

I pray for your healing and send you much love!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Lee HammMX's avatar
Lee HammMX
20h

I have a family member who hasn't reacted well to information on the side effects of statins. How do I even talk to him about his wearing plastic contact lenses for 20+ years?

I'm not expecting real answers to this rhetorical question. I appreciate your articles and your contribution to these battles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Margulis and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture