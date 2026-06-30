Vibrant Life

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Anna Bazarnaya's avatar
Anna Bazarnaya
10h

What an incredible source of knowledge, so well researched and documented. As a nature lover I am again in owe how much healing it holds for us if we dare to open our hearts and minds to it. I also had tears in my eyes reading, because my great grandfather was a brilliant doctor, sergeant and a beekeeper using honey, propolis and royal jelly. He had a local radio show about natural healing and bought and donated a tank to Soviet Union army during WWII. He was a polish jew and it's a miracle how he survived the repressions and was allowed to do what he did.

Thank you, Jennifer, for bringing so much valuable information and food for thought. Always a pleasure to read your articles.

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Arkhub Insights
13h

Also here is a recent letter for Bruce Lipton on his own journey with tongue cancer that is powerfully curious.

Hello Dear Friends, Seekers and Cultural Creatives,

The Biology of Belief: When the Teacher Becomes the Student

Ever since The Biology of Belief was published in 2005, many, many readers have approached me to tell me how this book helped them to recover from cancer without medical intervention, radiation and chemotherapy. My response has been to congratulate them on taking back power over their lives. I then follow up with, "Now that you have healed yourself, you should be a teacher to help other overcome their cancers. You have personally healed your cancer and can guide other patients from your direct experience."

Three years ago, I went to an ENT physician (ear-nose-throat doc) complaining about a facial pain that affected my ear. In the process he examined my throat. He became very quiet and took on a very concerned look. He paused for a minute and in a most serious voice said, "You have cancer"; there is a tumor growing in your tongue and throat. My response was a calm and simple, "Oh." He then paused and waited for me to make the fear-based emotional response, which all his patients expressed when diagnosed with cancer.

I wrote the damn book on biology of belief, so my mind and heart did not get jolted with his threatening prognosis. He referred me to an oncologist for a consultation. Diagnosed with a malignant cancer, I was offered two choices of treatment: surgically cut-out my tongue or go through an extensive process of radiation followed by chemotherapy. Then added that radiation "side-effects" would cause my teeth to drop out, I would experience labored breathing and swallowing, and I would lose my taste buds. I immediately declined the offer of a medical resolution and told the doctor that I would try to resolve this tumor on my own. I'll never forget his response; he shrugged and looked away revealing his disdain for my foolish "New Age" response.

The growing cancer soon immobilized my tongue, and I lost the ability to clearly annunciate, a major disability for a person who makes their career as a lecturer. It was then that I tried to assess WHY the cancer was focused on my tongue. To what dysfunctional belief or behavior was my body trying to inform me? The answer became clear; for twenty years my research revealed that Darwinian evolution theory was not only wrong, but its emphasis on the "survival of the fittest in the struggle for life" was undermining civilization. My research on epigenetics and the role of quantum physics revealed a scientific theory of evolution that was based on thrival, not survival. A new theory that would unite civilization and replace competition with an understanding that cooperation was the true drive force of evolution.

I thought about writing this theory but was daunted by the notion, "Who am I to challenge the great Darwin." Instead of writing, I began to give more lectures and let the idea of writing the theory fall by the wayside. I then realized that through the tumor in my tongue, my biology was saying, "Shut up and write the damn book!

I shut down my lecture schedule and began to write the new evolution theory, a story which I perceived as an antidote to the destructive behavior generated by Darwinian theory. While I relented to have 2 short targeted radiation treatments, with 4 minutes for each exposure, I focused my healing regimen seeking an integrated approach to support the elimination of the cancer. Firstly, I realized my diet and advancing weight were undermining my health. I went to Costa Rica and spent a month training with a remarkable nutritionist, Jorge Krebber, and who radically changed my diet to support my cells. Then my biocompatible holistic dentist, David Biles, revealed that an abscess resulting from a root canal procedure in a tooth near the cancer in my tongue was generating a toxic environment that was influencing the tumor's growth. David informed me that virtually all root canals result in chronic infections that are resistant to the immune system's protection mechanisms.

Through a dear friend, I received a generous offer to use an AI-driven energy device based on Rife technology. I also began using ozone inhalation to inhibit the growth, along with working with an osteopath, Andrea Poli, whose energy healing modalities helped to revive the function of my paralyzed tongue. Dr. Karl Maret, my naturopath, put me on a strict regimen of a variety health supplements to enhance my vitality and improve the function my immune system. With the generous support of Bradley Nelson, developer of the Emotion Code and the Body Code, my energy field was encouraged to reprogram my subconscious programs. From across the globe, the healing process was further enhanced through the support of renowned energy healer, Matt Riemann. Some of my negative subconscious programs were upgraded through energy psychology (Psych-K) to rewrite any existing limiting beliefs. And lastly, I must acknowledge the prayers of support offered by countless followers of my presentations on the "New" Biology.

It is very important to note that the healing process is not necessarily instantaneous! Changes in consciousness generally need time to rewrite the negative programs and integrate the results, and my experience was, at times, painful and frustrating. I believe my healing took a long period of time for a simple reason; it took a while before the new book began to take form and become complete while I continued supporting my health with the above integrated healing modalities. Since my writing efforts were complete, scans of my mouth and throat revealed that the tumor had become benign and stopped growing.

Finally, the new book, entitled BEYOND DARWIN: How Epigenetics, Quantum Science and Cooperation Shape Humanity's Future, is now in press, due to be released on August 18th. Part 1 of the new book presents a new sustainable scientific theory of evolution written for the public, while Part 2 offers important lifestyle interventions that can help us manifest health and healing within ourselves, as well as resolving the planet's escalating health crisis.

Just last week, the scan of my tongue and throat revealed that the tumor is completely gone. The Biology of Belief healed my cancer and in following my own advice, I am happily back on the road teaching the new theory of evolution, one that emphasizes how cooperation and the development of community represent a way to heal ourselves and the planet.

With wishes that BEYOND DARWIN will empower YOU and the rest of civilization to manifest a world filled with Health and Happiness,

Dr Bruce Lipton

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