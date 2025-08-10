Vibrant Life

Jinc
2h

Love the sentiments! Except for the "Hospitals are for sick people" line.

No, I feel strongly that hospitals are for nobody.

mrjest@fastmail.com
2h

43 years ago, I tried my best persuading my then wife that a home birth w/a midwife was safest.

She knew better b/c she was the Mom. She had to learn the hard way. The doc was rude, crude, and acted like he was wasting precious time when he could have been in some magical elsewhere. The daughter was born with a problematic left eye. She still has but one functioning eye. Of course the doc "had nothing to do with that." He had already been pressing for a C-Section. Thankfully the Mom listened to me (and the nurse) on that one.

That daughter has gone on to make the best of her life, delivering into the world three beautiful, healthy, active girls, and prizer-winning (sports [13 yr. old], dancing & equestrian [11 yr. old], and gymnastics aged 9.

Our second daughter was born and borne with a midwife. Glory be unto us all! She is also now a business-woman [Surf Shop] and an Iyengar yoga instructor. Two sons [17 & 8] and one daughter [14].

Fortunately, all of the young ones are more healthy and robustly occupied than any of us older ones ever imagined they would. I told the daughters when the family was all gathered fo0llowing the birth of the youngest, "You both are welcome to keep on popping babies, and if you do that, you must find another santa claus.

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
