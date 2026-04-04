Vibrant Life

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James Loewen's avatar
James Loewen
2d

Wonderful news. The less interference between mother and baby during birth, and in the first minutes, hours and days of life together, the better.

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3d

This post made my night Jennifer. God bless you.

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