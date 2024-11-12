Lisa Domski worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for more than 30 years.

During the COVID pandemic her work as an IT specialist was done remotely.

One hundred percent remotely.

Yet in October of 2021 her employer, Blue Cross Blue Shield, required its staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or file for a medical or religious exemption.

Then Blue Cross Blue Shield fired her for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aborted fetal tissue used in developing the mRNA vaccines

Many Catholics, and other religious people, opt out of being injected with vaccines that contain cells originally grown from aborted fetal tissue.

Vaccines to protect against chickenpox, rubella (in the MMR vaccine), and hepatitis A, as well as one rabies vaccine called Imovax, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine (discontinued in the United States) are all made by growing the viruses in fetal cells grown from aborted human tissue.

While the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines do not contain this tissue, both companies performed tests using cell lines grown from aborted fetal tissue during vaccine development.

This human tissue, grown in culture, comes from human cells taken from babies that were aborted in the 1970s and 1980s.

The J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is made using fetal retinal cells, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Vaccine Education Center.

Pfizer and Moderna used a line of human embryonic kidney cells (HEK293) to develop their vaccines.

So, a practicing Catholic, Lisa Domski applied for a religious exemption, following her employer’s guidelines, as she was instructed, according to the Catholic Herald.

Domski submitted a written statement explaining why getting any of the COVID-19 vaccines flew in the face of her sincerely held religious beliefs, and provided her employer of 30 years with the contact information for her priest.

Religious discrimination

Since Domski had no in-real-life contact with any other employee at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the company’s decision to fire her was discriminatory.

She filed all the necessary paperwork for a religious exemption. Yet her insurer contended that Domski lacked a sincerely held belief.

A jury in Detroit federal court found her insurer to be full of beans.

In other words, after carefully listening to both sides of the case (heavily weighted in favor of Blue Cross Blue Shield’s deep pockets and fancy lawyers), the jury found that Lisa Domksi was wrongfully terminated.

They’ve awarded her $10 million in punitive damages; $1.7 million in lost pay; and $1 million in noneconomic damages.

This ruling gives me hope that America and Americans still care about religious freedom.

It also sets a legal precedent.

Wrongfully terminated during COVID? It may be time to sue.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. In April of 2020 she published an article about why the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 was likely a “sexy solution” that would not work. A former contributing writer at The Epoch Times, Jennifer has had her printed in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine. Support independent journalism by buying Jennifer a cup of coffee via Venmo (@Jennifer-Margulis-2) or becoming a paid subscriber to Vibrant Life.