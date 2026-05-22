Vibrant Life

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KatBo's avatar
KatBo
1d

Wow! Looks interesting! Thank you for sharing, Jennifer. I barely survived the Covid days here in Marin (Bay Area) with a 17 year old - it was nuts around here!

If you need a place to spend the night - before or after - you are welcome to stay with me! I'm in San Anselmo, just across the Richmond Bridge from Berkeley. Easy drive. We have a separate guest cottage.

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
9h

Glad to hear people are speaking up more and more about what they’ve endured.

Heartbreaking to think a healthy 47 yr old who was trying to “do the right thing”— having good intention and all— was murdered by Pfizer.

Pfizer lied; people died. Fauci lied; people died. Main stream media lied; people died. Celebrities used their status to lie; people died. Cuomo and loads of other government officials lied; people died.

Because of mountains of repeated lies, physicians and nurses inadvertently checked their brains at the door and recommended these horrible “cures”. People died because these doctors trusted too much in the alphabet groups. People died. We MUST remember and we MUST end this blind trust in “The Science”— the Wizard of Oz is all smoke and mirrors. We MUST look beyond the velvet curtain.

People died and people were harmed, many handicapped for the rest of their lives. Fourteen year old girls, with the rest of their lives to look forward to, were cartwheeling one day and in a wheelchair forever, the next. Pfizer called it “stomach problems”. Yeah… stomach problems… She can no longer eat FOOD. She is fed via tube. She can no longer cartwheel, for sure. She can’t even go to the restroom on her own. She’s had multiple operations and lives in a wheelchair. Pfizer is STILL calling it “stomach problem”. THAT is hard to stomach.

Pfizer continues to lie; people continue to die— or their old life continues to die. IN the good old USA!

It’s horrendous and inexcusable.

Please don’t stop sharing these stories.

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