Dan McDunn talking to the ER doctor about the side effects they were seeing caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. The doctor’s hypocrisy was captured on video, Dan was ushered out by security guards, but when Dr. Mary Talley Bowden tweeted the video it got over 1.2 million views. Way to stick it to the man, Dan.

Several years ago, I was cold contacted by a successful businessman, builder, and father of three.

He wrote to me that a dear family friend had died suddenly not long after she received an mRNA vaccine.

Healthy, fit, and only 47 years old, Lauren Morgan Tweedale was found unresponsive in her bed on the morning of April 6, 2021.

Her death seemed completely unexpected and inexplicable.

The doctors said she’d died of a “sudden cardiac event.”

But when Dan McDunn started looking into it, he realized Lauren had gotten a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine eight days earlier.

Dan was reaching out to journalists across the country urging someone to look into what had happened to their friend and why.

No one responded.

Except me.

When I called him on the phone to find out more, Dan explained that he’d been searching the national and international databases and had discovered that the vaccine lot that Lauren had been given, Pfizer EN6201 was already associated with nearly a hundred deaths in the United States.

The death of their dear friend, along with the way people who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccines were being treated in the Bay Area, especially young people, led Dan McDunn and his wife to start questioning many things about modern medicine that they had previously taken for granted.

Dan is a resister—someone who is unafraid to speak up when he sees that something is amiss.

Learning about the dangers of the mRNA vaccines, their failure to protect people from COVID, and the contaminants in many vaccines has opened his eyes to the over-bloated nature of the current childhood vaccine schedule.

Two days ago, I spoke at the inaugural meeting of the Ashland, Oregon Brownstone Supper Club.

This coming Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Dan McDunn—in conjunction with the Brownstone Institute, is hosting the inaugural meeting of the Berkeley Brownstone Supper Club.

When: Tuesday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Berkeley at Revival Bar and Kitchen, a great venue with easy parking and public transportation (Bart) right on the corner.

What: A chance to mingle, meet and network with other people who resisted the conventional narrative, eat delicious food, and learn from Colin Chan Redemer, Ph.D., a professor of philosophy and classics at St. Mary’s College.

Cost: $65/person

»Click here for tickets to the event and more information.«

Redemer will be giving a short talk on education in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and finding purpose in an increasingly confusing world.

According to Dan, who’s heard a different version of this presentation, “This is a very relevant topic and truly one of the most interesting and thought-provoking talks I’ve seen in a long time. Best of all, he provides an argument that’s hopeful and restorative as we contend with all the complex conversations about AI and tech in our lives.”

Future Berkeley Brownstone Supper Club speakers include Blake Alexandre, a regenerative dairy farmer from Crescent City who was recommended by The Lunatic Farmer himself, Joel Salatin who will be speaking on June 30.

I am scheming to find a way to attend this event, even though it’s a 6-hour drive each way. If I’m not there in person, I’ll be there in spirit. I hope you’ll join us.

»Click here for tickets to the event and more information.«

Related posts:

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Safety Varies From Lot to Lot

Two Years After Lauren Died

Parents in Berkeley Say Their Kids Have Become Pariahs

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“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” ~Margaret Mead