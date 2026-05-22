Brownstone in Berkeley This Tuesday
An opportunity to connect with likeminded people in real life
Several years ago, I was cold contacted by a successful businessman, builder, and father of three.
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He wrote to me that a dear family friend had died suddenly not long after she received an mRNA vaccine.
Healthy, fit, and only 47 years old, Lauren Morgan Tweedale was found unresponsive in her bed on the morning of April 6, 2021.
Her death seemed completely unexpected and inexplicable.
The doctors said she’d died of a “sudden cardiac event.”
But when Dan McDunn started looking into it, he realized Lauren had gotten a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine eight days earlier.
Dan was reaching out to journalists across the country urging someone to look into what had happened to their friend and why.
No one responded.
Except me.
When I called him on the phone to find out more, Dan explained that he’d been searching the national and international databases and had discovered that the vaccine lot that Lauren had been given, Pfizer EN6201 was already associated with nearly a hundred deaths in the United States.
The death of their dear friend, along with the way people who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccines were being treated in the Bay Area, especially young people, led Dan McDunn and his wife to start questioning many things about modern medicine that they had previously taken for granted.
Dan is a resister—someone who is unafraid to speak up when he sees that something is amiss.
Learning about the dangers of the mRNA vaccines, their failure to protect people from COVID, and the contaminants in many vaccines has opened his eyes to the over-bloated nature of the current childhood vaccine schedule.
Two days ago, I spoke at the inaugural meeting of the Ashland, Oregon Brownstone Supper Club.
This coming Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Dan McDunn—in conjunction with the Brownstone Institute, is hosting the inaugural meeting of the Berkeley Brownstone Supper Club.
When: Tuesday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Berkeley at Revival Bar and Kitchen, a great venue with easy parking and public transportation (Bart) right on the corner.
What: A chance to mingle, meet and network with other people who resisted the conventional narrative, eat delicious food, and learn from Colin Chan Redemer, Ph.D., a professor of philosophy and classics at St. Mary’s College.
Cost: $65/person
»Click here for tickets to the event and more information.«
Redemer will be giving a short talk on education in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and finding purpose in an increasingly confusing world.
According to Dan, who’s heard a different version of this presentation, “This is a very relevant topic and truly one of the most interesting and thought-provoking talks I’ve seen in a long time. Best of all, he provides an argument that’s hopeful and restorative as we contend with all the complex conversations about AI and tech in our lives.”
Future Berkeley Brownstone Supper Club speakers include Blake Alexandre, a regenerative dairy farmer from Crescent City who was recommended by The Lunatic Farmer himself, Joel Salatin who will be speaking on June 30.
I am scheming to find a way to attend this event, even though it’s a 6-hour drive each way. If I’m not there in person, I’ll be there in spirit. I hope you’ll join us.
»Click here for tickets to the event and more information.«
Related posts:
Pfizer COVID Vaccine Safety Varies From Lot to Lot
Two Years After Lauren Died
Parents in Berkeley Say Their Kids Have Become Pariahs
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” ~Margaret Mead
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Wow! Looks interesting! Thank you for sharing, Jennifer. I barely survived the Covid days here in Marin (Bay Area) with a 17 year old - it was nuts around here!
If you need a place to spend the night - before or after - you are welcome to stay with me! I'm in San Anselmo, just across the Richmond Bridge from Berkeley. Easy drive. We have a separate guest cottage.
Glad to hear people are speaking up more and more about what they’ve endured.
Heartbreaking to think a healthy 47 yr old who was trying to “do the right thing”— having good intention and all— was murdered by Pfizer.
Pfizer lied; people died. Fauci lied; people died. Main stream media lied; people died. Celebrities used their status to lie; people died. Cuomo and loads of other government officials lied; people died.
Because of mountains of repeated lies, physicians and nurses inadvertently checked their brains at the door and recommended these horrible “cures”. People died because these doctors trusted too much in the alphabet groups. People died. We MUST remember and we MUST end this blind trust in “The Science”— the Wizard of Oz is all smoke and mirrors. We MUST look beyond the velvet curtain.
People died and people were harmed, many handicapped for the rest of their lives. Fourteen year old girls, with the rest of their lives to look forward to, were cartwheeling one day and in a wheelchair forever, the next. Pfizer called it “stomach problems”. Yeah… stomach problems… She can no longer eat FOOD. She is fed via tube. She can no longer cartwheel, for sure. She can’t even go to the restroom on her own. She’s had multiple operations and lives in a wheelchair. Pfizer is STILL calling it “stomach problem”. THAT is hard to stomach.
Pfizer continues to lie; people continue to die— or their old life continues to die. IN the good old USA!
It’s horrendous and inexcusable.
Please don’t stop sharing these stories.