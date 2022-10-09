But What Caused the Arrhythmia, Congressman?
An Illinois family can't see the truth behind their daughter's death
Last week a friend I’ll call Sage called me in tears. Sage’s son’s best friend died suddenly and unexpectedly. Only 16 years old, L. was a healthy, active, and much-loved teen. She was also the only child of devoted parents. She died, purportedly, of a stroke.
Her parents have requested an autopsy.
Sage is an outspoken type, attuned to other people’s feel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.