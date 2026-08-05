Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
3h

Jennifer, I am overjoyed at your healing! As I’ve always said, doctors don’t know everything! Most of us know our bodies intimately, and know when something is not quite right. Our Intuition is part of our “body” and I believe, one of the soul’s greatest gifts.

I found out two days ago that I am cancer free (kidney cancer in February)! I know you know the feeling that brings.

Thank you for sharing your experiences! Sometimes people just want to know they aren’t alone. May God and His angels be with you and protect you! 🌞🕊️🕊️🕊️❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Margulis and others
Donna Yaeger's avatar
Donna Yaeger
3h

Congratulations, Jennifer! Once again I must respond to your most excellent pursuit of freedom away from the corrupt $$$ healthcare field. I have ordered many DVD's on alternative courses from Ty and Charlene, a world journey to many nations providing help, as you have revealed on your posts. Having watched the carelessness of physicians speak death to their patients by giving them a prognosis that gives no hope is cruel, but my 37 career field authorizes me to be free with my evaluation of physicians of all types!

Good job in getting the message out. I will investigate your friend, James, sounds like he has a heart.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Margulis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture