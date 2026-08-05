By James di Properzio

Special to Vibrant Life

I am one of many people I know who were told they would be dead within a year—over eight years ago now.

I didn’t disagree with the doctors about the treatment they proposed, just about the prognosis.

Today I consider myself fully recovered, and the world’s only expert in my rare diagnosis told me that after eight years, it never recurs.

He also said that full recovery today is no longer unusual—unlike when I was diagnosed.

Medical decisions are messy

Medical decisions are some of the messiest choices we need to make. They’re always a gamble. That’s why doctors can advise us, but in the end the choices must always be ours.

Medical science changes so fast that the half-life of a piece of scientific information in medicine, which used to be measured in years, is now measured in months in many specialties. That’s a good thing: it means knowledge is changing and advancing. We should all be humble about the current consensus, and open-minded about what we will learn in the future.

Science isn’t a set of eternal facts that will be right forever. It’s the process of making the best model we can to understand how things work with the information we have right now. Then the scientific process constantly tries to improve that model.

You choose your quality of life

Medical decisions aren’t just about science, though: they are about your life. You must have the right to make decisions about how you want to live, not just how long. We all need to learn to consciously make personal decisions about our health.

If a treatment will prolong your life, but with a quality of life you don’t want, you can wisely turn it down.

If a treatment has only worked in a small number of cases, but you think it’s worth a try—you get to decide about your own life. Make your decision with all the best information you can find. Educate yourself, think it through for yourself. Listen to medical advice with curiosity: you don’t necessarily need to take the advice, but you can always take it into account.

If you can’t make your own choices for your body, there is no freedom. If you don’t own your body, you aren’t free.

Freedom is self-determination

Freedom is self-determination, at every level, from your body and mind, to what you express, to the self-determination of a country, decided democratically and protected by a Constitution.

What medical treatments you choose, whether medically recommended and approved or not, are what you decide to do with your body. In a free country, there should be no question of any treatment being coerced on you, or of a treatment you have chosen for yourself being withheld from you.

Just because your state or country elects officials by popular vote, who then mandate health choices, doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for you to practice your own choices freely when they contradict the majority.

When what most people want overrules your personal health choice, that is Tyranny of the Majority, and it’s one of the things the framers wrote the Constitution to prevent.

Stand up for freedom of those you disagree with

Rights and freedoms aren’t things you can pick and choose piecemeal; you have to stand up for freedom itself, for all.

If you disagree with the broader national line on a health issue, don’t just fight to prove yourself right; fight for the freedom to have dissenting opinions.

Everybody thinks they’re right without realizing that there is an infinity of diverse ideas. Therefore, the freedom to think for yourself and hold an “unpopular” opinion must be a universal human right.

Make your own medical decisions. If you’re not thinking for yourself, you’re not free.

Leave a comment

About the author

James di Properzio is a writer, editor, and graduate of St. John’s college. His recently launched Substack, Liberty Street, argues that the idea that freedom is self-determination is the perfect starting point for discussion. He argues that we don’t need to agree with each other; in fact, it’s better when we all have our ideas. What we do need is to express our ideas in a civil discourse that respects our fellow citizens. The courage to have a real conversation—and to step out of the echo chamber—is what is needed to keep a free country fully functional, which is not where we have been during the 21st century. Subscribe to Liberty Street to be part of the conversation.

Subscribe to Liberty Street