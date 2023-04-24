Criminal Drug Manufacturers Also Make Vaccines
By Nicole Johnson, Special to Vibrant Life
It’s fascinating that people who are appalled by the actions of opioid manufacturers often believe that these same companies can be implicitly trusted when it comes to vaccines.
For decades, pharmaceutical manufacturers have been sued, both civilly and criminally, for
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.