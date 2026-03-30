Vibrant Life

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
7h

Same as it ever was. One must ask, why do people frequent the offices of Medical Doctors?

There are other options to include knowledge about health...

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Marjory Morningstar's avatar
Marjory Morningstar
3h

Thank you Jennifer for this wonderful article with such important information that pregnant women and new parents should all know. I will be sharing it.

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