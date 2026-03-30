When my friend’s niece spiked a fever during labor, the attending obstetrician put her on an antibiotic drip. After the baby was born, the pediatrician also prescribed him a round of antibiotics “just in case.”

A young person I know went to the doctor with a very mild sore throat and left with a prescription of antibiotics even though a rapid strep test came back negative.

A first-time mom, I was enthusiastically given antibiotics for my infant daughter, as well as medicine “for the pain,” at a well-baby visit. Our daughter had been crying. Her eardrum looked red. The kind, compassionate, and recently minted doctor decided she had an ear infection.

A “massive” and “staggering” health problem

In the 1940s, not long after they were first used to fight intractable infections, scientists and medical doctors voiced concerns about antibiotics being overused and possibly leading to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

In 2019 PBS News Hour reported that the overuse of antibiotics is a “massive” and “staggering” health problem.

Both in hospitals and doctor’s offices, “we’re prescribing antibiotics when they’re not needed,” said the CDC’s Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, M.D. “These are medications that have significant side effects,” he continued. “…When you don’t need them, you’re exposing yourself to all of those side effects with no benefit,” he said.

Even though medical doctors today are aware of the harms of the misuse and over-use of antibiotics, they continue to offer them to patients when they are not necessary.

While most people are aware that the over-use of antibiotics gives rise to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which are responsible for at least 35,000 deaths a year in the United States alone, according to the CDC.

In recent years, peer-reviewed scientific research has linked antibiotic exposure to an obesity, an increased risk of asthma, higher incidents of bowel diseases, juvenile arthritis, and even colon cancer.

At the same time, most people don’t realize that antibiotics can have a negative effect on the developing brain.

Disrupting murine cognition

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal iScience several years ago links low-dose antibiotics to significant changes in the infant microbiome which, in turn, affects infant cognition.

The study, “Effects of Early-Life Penicillin Exposure on the Gut Microbiome and Front Cortex and Amygdala Gene Expression,” conducted on mice, found a disturbing connection between antibiotic exposure and changes in gene expression in parts of the brain responsible for neurodevelopment.

The team New York University scientists divided mice into three groups.

One group of pregnant mice was exposed to penicillin the week leading up to birth.

A second group of mice was exposed to penicillin during the week following birth.

The third group of mice, the control group, had no antibiotic exposure.

The scientists dosed the mice with penicillin at amounts that would be on par with what humans would receive. Their team then compared the composition of microbes in the pups of the two exposed groups to that in the control group.

Low-dose penicillin disrupts the microbiome

The result: the scientists found that exposure to even low doses of penicillin changed the composition of the microbiome in the mice pups.



More specifically, the antibiotic-exposed pups had notably decreased numbers of the beneficial bacteria, Lactobacillus, among other species of bacteria, and notably increased numbers of Enterococcus, Enterobacteriales, and Pseudomonales, among others.

The scientists further found that these changes were linked to changes in gene expression in the brains of the exposed mice.

Most worrisome, perhaps: This experiment showed that multiple pathways crucial for normal neurodevelopment were negatively affected in the antibiotic-exposed mice.



Because the doses of penicillin were so low, the researchers argued that it is unlikely that the brain effects they observed were a direct result of the penicillin itself.

Instead, they hypothesized it was more likely that the brain changes observed in the mice were due to the changes in their microbiomes.



In other words, the scientists explained, due to the antibiotic exposure “the gut–brain axis is perturbed leading to organizational effects that permanently alter the structure and function of the brain.”

Early-life antibiotic exposure harms the developing brain

The New York University scientists concluded that early-life antibiotic exposure may harm the developing brains of human infants similarly:

“[T]hese results provide evidence that early-life antibiotic exposure in humans may have effects not only on the infant microbiome but also on gene expression within critical brain structures, including the frontal cortex and amygdala, which are vulnerable to perinatal insults,” they wrote.

“These initial findings … suggest a paradigm shift in early-life antibiotic use should be considered. Although not considered a potentially severe CNS [central nervous system] teratogen such as alcohol, cocaine, or toxoplasmosis … early-life antibiotic use may have unexpected consequences.”

Prescribing antibiotics during pregnancy far more often than necessary

For many babies, antibiotic exposure begins before birth. In fact, there is evidence that a large percentage—perhaps as many as one third—of the 3.6 million babies born in the United States each year are getting dosed with antibiotics before, during, or just after birth.

A 2025 review, published in the journal Pharmacotherapy, found that antibiotics account for some 80 percent of all medications a woman might be prescribed during pregnancy, and that between 20 to 25 percent of pregnant women will use antibiotics to treat urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, and upper respiratory infections.

At the same time, the CDC recommends prophylactic antibiotics for all laboring women who test positive for Group B strep.

Illness due to Group B strep occurs in approximately 1 in 600 live births. But a 2013 study, of over 7,500 pregnant women, revealed that nearly a third of pregnant women were given antibiotics.

In that study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, only thirteen percent of pregnant women showed risk factors for Group B strep.

Still, a full 31 percent of the participants received prophylactic antibiotics anyway.

While this 2013 study emphasized the success of the prenatal use of antibiotics to avoid Group B strep infections, which can be dangerous or even deadly for newborns, the data within it suggests that we are prescribing antibiotics to pregnant women far more often than necessary.

At the same time, according to the CDC, just over 32 percent of all births in the United States are via Cesarean.

For surgical birth, intravenous prophylactic antibiotics are almost always prescribed, ostensibly to prevent maternal infection.

That’s what the doctor told my friend’s niece just last week.

But what the doctors are not telling pregnant women is that when these antibiotics are started during labor or any time before the infant’s cord is clamped, the baby, too, is being exposed.

Not only that. The baby will also be imbibing antibiotics via the mother’s milk, as these drugs are secreted in detectable amounts in breast milk.

According to the CDC: Enterobacterales are a group of bacteria that cause infections in healthcare settings and communities. These bacteria are notoriously antibiotic resistant.

We need a healthy gut to have a healthy brain

A growing body of scientific literature has shown the importance of the infant microbiome for good health.

Though may seem counterintuitive, the microbiome is particularly important to brain functioning.

The brain contains something like 99 billion neurons.

These neurons communicate with each other via electrical and chemical signaling.

Especially as a baby’s brain develops, but even later in life, the neurons in our brains form connections with thousands of other neurons.

And scientists are increasingly realizing that a healthy gut microbiome is necessary for our brains to signal properly.

In fact, experts now believe that the communication between the central nervous system and the intrinsic nervous system of the gastrointestinal tract, which has come to be known as the “gut–brain axis,” is crucial not only for proper digestion and proper brain functioning, but also for overall health.

In addition, the human gut is lined with something like 100 million neurons, leading a journalist from science.org to describe it as “practically a brain unto itself.” This enteric nervous system, as it has come to be known, maintains local control of digestion, communicates with the brain via chemically signaling, has an effect on mood, sociability, intuition, and the innate fear response, among other things.

Antibiotic overuse associated with autism

Early antibiotic exposure affects metabolism and inflammation, which in turn affects brain structure and function and gene expression.

Given all of this, it is not surprising that a study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature conducted by a team of researchers in Minnesota found that infants postnatally exposed to antibiotics had both hearing and memory issues at one month of age.

In a research study published in 2013 in the North American Journal of Medicine and Science, Elizabeth Mumper, a Virginia-based medical doctor with over 40 years of clinical experience who specializes in helping families affected by autism, found an association between antibiotic use and autism.

In this study, Mumper identified the best practices that lead to a cohort of 294 children in which there were zero autism diagnoses (when at least 6 would be expected, based on CDC’s published autism rates at the time.)

These best practices included:

minimizing exposure to environmental toxins (pesticides and herbicides)

maximizing breastfeeding

limiting the use of antibiotics

using probiotics in infancy

nutritional counseling

avoiding acetaminophen (the main ingredient in infant Tylenol)

vaccinating children on an evidence-based and much less aggressive vaccine schedule.

Doctors, listen up!

According to the New York University research, prior to 1945 no children were exposed to antibiotics during childhood.

Today, the average American child receives eight rounds of antibiotics before the age of five, according to researchers from Harvard.

If early antibiotic exposure is indeed causing altered brain function in a high percentage of American children, we must find ways to mitigate those effects.

“Our present findings should trigger re-examining widespread antibiotic prescriptions when their use is not directly indicated,” the team of iScience study authors concluded in 2021.

Woman can avoid antibiotics during pregnancy by eating healthy fresh whole organically grown foods to foster a healthy immune system; avoiding all sugar, junk food, and other edible food-like substances that aren’t really food; getting plenty of sleep (which helps the body rest, digest, and fight illness); and using herbs to fight bacterial infections when needed.

Garlic is a powerful natural antibiotic that can clear up bacterial infections during pregnancy. In addition, pregnant women can avoid being unnecessarily prescribed antibiotics by laboring and birthing at home with the help of experienced and competent homebirth midwives.

New moms can avoid taking antibiotics by getting plenty of rest; staying hydrated; eating healthy; and making sure they have plenty of emotional, physical, and financially support during the first few months of life with a new baby.

Eating prebiotic foods—food that feeds healthy gut bacteria—also helps. Excellent prebiotic foods include artichokes, green bananas, and green banana flour. If you’re someone who struggles with bacterial infections, taking a high-quality probiotic with every meal is also a good idea. To maximize absorption, probiotics can be taken in suppository form both rectally and vaginally.

A nervous and insecure first-time mom, I filled the doctor’s prescription for an antibiotic for my baby. On the drive back to our rental in Little Five Points, the baby fell fast asleep.

She woke up smiling and drooling. She didn’t have an ear infection. She didn’t need the antibiotics. All she’d actually needed was a nap.

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About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science and health journalist. A different version of this article first appeared in The Epoch Times.