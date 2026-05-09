The author’s daughter pretending to be interested in a non-fiction book Jennifer co-wrote, which was published in 2018 by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins that specializes in books that transform, inspire, change lives, and influence cultural discussions

I’m teaming up with literary agent Johanna Maaghul to teach an on-line class in how to write a nonfiction book proposal.

This is a live class, that meets in real time (albeit on-line). Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get personal feedback on their ideas.

Whether your nonfiction book is mostly written or you just have the germ of an idea, yes, you need an actual factual book proposal.

Even if you plan to self publish, you will be a thousand times more successful throughout every stage of the process if you have a book proposal.

Our course begins on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

I hope you’ll join us.

Wait, what is the Jennifer talking about?

I’m glad you asked.

Here’s the Substack Johanna posted about it, which contains ALL the deets (keep reading, you’ll see):

5 Reasons a Strong Book Proposal Matters

And why most aspiring nonfiction authors get it wrong before they ever get the chance to get it right

CLEAR LANTERN MEDIA AND ARKHUB INSIGHTS AND JOHANNA MAAGHUL

MAY 02, 2026

Every nonfiction author I’ve ever spoken to remembers the moment their book felt real.

For some, it was the first time they typed a chapter title.

For others, it was a stray sentence scribbled on a napkin that wouldn’t leave them alone.

But there’s another moment — a quieter, more decisive one — that almost no one talks about: the moment the book proposal lands on an editor’s desk.

Because here’s the truth most first-time authors don’t realize until it’s too late:

In nonfiction, your book isn’t sold by your manuscript. It’s sold by your proposal.

Agents say yes or no based on the proposal.

Acquisitions editors pitch their teams from the proposal.

Marketing departments forecast sales off the proposal.

Advance amounts are negotiated against the proposal. The manuscript? That comes after the contract. Working with nonfiction authors, I recommend 2-3 chapters are included, but even these chapters go at the END of the proposal.

So if the proposal is the document that decides everything, it’s worth understanding why a strong one matters — and what “strong” actually means.

Here are five reasons.

1. A proposal is the only place your book exists before it exists

A nonfiction book proposal is a working document. It’s the blueprint, the pitch, and the business case rolled into one. Before a single chapter is fully drafted, the proposal has to convince a publisher that this book deserves to exist, that you are the right person to write it, and that there are readers waiting for it.

Most aspiring authors think of a proposal as paperwork. It isn’t. It’s the first piece of professional writing a publisher will ever read from you, and it’s where your future book takes its earliest, most fragile shape.

2. A book proposal tells a publisher whether you understand the market

A surprising number of proposals fail not because the idea is bad, but because the author hasn’t done the work of locating their book in the world. Who is it for? What else is out there? Why does this book belong on the shelf next to those titles — and what does it offer that they don’t?

A strong competitive titles section, a defined audience, and a clear-eyed market analysis do something subtle but powerful: they tell a publisher that you’ve already thought like a publisher. That signal alone moves proposals from the “no” pile to the “let’s talk” pile.

3. A book proposal proves you can write the book

This is the part most writers underestimate. A proposal isn’t just a description of what you’ll write — it’s a sample of your voice, your structure, and your thinking. The overview, the chapter outline, and the sample chapters all do double duty: they describe the book, and they audition you as its author.

If the proposal is muddled, the assumption is that the manuscript will be too. If the proposal is sharp, specific, and confident, the publisher starts to imagine the finished book in their hands.

Join the class

4. A book proposal defines your platform — without making you cringe

“Platform” is one of those words that makes good writers want to disappear under their desks.

But platform isn’t bragging.

It’s evidence. It’s the case for why you — your expertise, your credibility, your reach, your relationships — give this book a fighting chance to find its readers.

A strong proposal presents your platform with clarity and confidence, neither inflating it nor apologizing for it. Done well, this section turns “I’m a first-time author” from a liability into an asset.

5. It’s leverage — long after the deal is signed

Even after you sign your contract, the proposal keeps working. It guides your manuscript when you lose your way. It anchors marketing conversations a year down the line. It shapes how your publicist pitches you, how your cover designer thinks about positioning, how booksellers categorize your title.

A weak proposal gets you a deal you’ll spend the next two years trying to live up to. A strong proposal gets you a deal — and a roadmap.

Learn how to write one that works

I’m thrilled to share that Clear Lantern Authors Academy is launching a brand-new course on exactly this:

How to Write a Killer Book Proposal

Starts Thursday, May 21, 2026 · 2:00–3:30 PM PDT Three live sessions · May 21, May 28, and June 4

Taught by Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D. — an award-winning science journalist, Fulbright grantee, and author or co-author of eight books (three of them national award winners), with bylines in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Smithsonian — alongside me, ArkHub’s Lead Strategist Johanna Maaghul, this three-session course walks you through the exact structure literary agents and publishers expect to see.

Join the class

Across three live sessions, you’ll learn how to:

Write a strong, magnetic book overview

Position yourself as the right author for the book

Define your target audience and analyze competing titles

Build a marketing and publicity plan publishers take seriously

Develop a chapter outline and prepare sample chapters

Format and finalize a submission-ready proposal

You’ll leave the course with the major sections of a professional nonfiction book proposal drafted, structured, and ready for refinement.

If you’ve been sitting on a book idea — or staring at a half-finished proposal that you can’t quite get over the line — this is the class for you.

👉 Space is limited. Reserve your spot here

The book you’ve been carrying around in your head deserves a proposal that does it justice. Let’s build it together.

Clear Lantern Authors Academy is a learning portal for writers who want to strengthen their craft, grow their platform, and expand their creative potential. Browse the full catalog at Clear Lantern Authors Academy on ArkHub.

Clear Lantern Media is a boutique agency focused on strategic representation for authors, creators, and original intellectual property across publishing, film, and media. We provide our clients with the publishing deals, licensing opportunities, and adaptation pathways to match their bold vision and diligent work. We also provide the editorial, publicity, and platform development tools and resources needed to ensure each project reaches its full potential. From pitch to placement, our work is rooted in strong relationships, targeted strategy, and a commitment to preserving creative vision while expanding market reach.

Join the class

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