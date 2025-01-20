Editor’s Note: This article, written by Zoey O’Toole, first appeared on-line in 2014 with a different title. Originally known only as “The Professor,” Zoey republished it on her website in 2021. As the vaccine safety movement gains more momentum, I think it’s just as relevant today—or more so—as when Zoey first wrote it.

Zoey O’Toole is one of the smartest, kindest, hardest-working people I know. She attended Williams College, which is the highest ranked liberal arts college in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. There she earned an undergraduate degree in Physics, doing additional coursework in computer science, math, and chemistry. After college, she worked for nearly a decade in both electrical engineering and information technology before taking time off to raise her children. An accomplished writer, editor, and fact-checker, Zoey combines an incisive, science-forward approach with an empathy and big-heartedness that can bring new energy to the most jaded soul.

Zoey has generously given me permission to reprint a slightly edited and updated version of her original article here.

Thanks for reading Vibrant Life! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Don’t Eat Your Own Young

by Zoey O’Toole

To many people, I hold extreme views on vaccines.

Unlike many who question the safety of the current vaccine program, I cannot say that I am aggressively, or even mildly, pro-vaccine.

I have pored through mountains of scientific and historical data, and my overall conclusion is that, while vaccines looked and seemed like a great idea, they have been undermining the overall health of the population from the start.

It’s quite possible that individual vaccines may have prevented significant numbers of acute infections in the short-term, but at what price?

You see, each vaccine carries a cost that’s paid by the immune system.

Many, many people can handle a vaccine, or a few vaccines, without apparent damage.

However, as you add more and more vaccines to the pile, the burden on your immune system increases, until it reaches a tipping point.

For some, that tipping point comes very soon, and a child dies or is severely injured with his or her first vaccines, which is what happened to Lorrin Kain, who died on December 22, 2009, at age fifteen, after being severely vaccine injured; or Lyla Rose Belkin, who was a lively healthy baby until she got a hepatitis B vaccine when she was five weeks old. She fell asleep that night and never woke up. Her parents were told that she died from SIDS.

For others, the tipping point may not be reached until after many years of annual flu shots. But, eventually, if given enough vaccines, anyone’s immune system can be damaged beyond repair.

After many years of research, I am convinced that damage from vaccines is at least one of the mechanisms behind the skyrocketing rates of chronic illness in this generation’s children.

This generation is the most asthmatic, the most allergic, the most anaphylactic, and the most neurologically dysfunctionalin the history of the world.

Some people, ignoring the untimely deaths caused by vaccines, will argue, “but at least they’re alive.”

But is “alive” all that we ask for our children?

Chronically ill as a child

I spent my life from the age of eleven chronically ill with allergies and asthma. It has been no picnic, I assure you. Most of the time I can get by without medication of any kind because I made it my business to learn as much as I could about my conditions (and there have been more autoimmune issues added to the list as I got older). However, more than 40 years later, I still can’t go to the home of anyone who has a cat or dog without being ill, no matter how much medication I take. I have spent virtually all the holidays of my adult life sick. Sounds fun, doesn’t it? The medications all carry risks (sound familiar?) and side effects that are varying degrees of nasty.

If I could prevent this for my children, would I? You damned well better believe I would. What’s the use of experience if it can’t be used to spare your loved ones pain?

How much more would I do what I could to avoid inflicting the kind of permanent neurological damage that results in severe autism? Does that mean I’d rather my children were dead than autistic or anaphylactic, as so many people imply? Of course not! It simply means that, like any parent worth their salt, I want my children to have the opportunity to be the best possible versions of themselves.

To equate the choice to vaccinate or not to a choice between autism and death from vaccine-preventable illnesses is absurd.

Autism is becoming increasingly widespread in the United States. When I first wrote this article, the CDC’s best estimate was that 1 in 68 of 12-year-olds had autism. Today they report that 1 in 36 children has autism. Nearly three percent of America’s 8-year-old children, according to the CDC, have autism; more than four times more than children in 2000.

Measles before and after widespread vaccination

In 1962, the year before the measles vaccine was introduced, there were only 408 deaths from measles in this country, out of approximately three to four million cases (the CDC table I’ve linked to, via the Wayback Machine, shows only 481,530, but that’s reported cases. Measles is generally a mild illness, and the vast majority of cases were never reported. Elsewhere the CDC estimates that the true number of measles cases was between three and four million per year.)

Would it be great if none of those 408 people had died? Absolutely. But the value of saving 408 lives must be weighed against the cost of sentencing children to lifelong chronic illness, including neurological disorders.

What’s more, a 2017 study found that the average age of death of a person with autism was only 36 years old.

Other research has shown that people with autism often suffer from a host of health problems and have a much shorter life span than people without autism.

So for a large part of the population, the choice boils down to being miserable for a week or two with measles or mumps or potentially being miserable for a lifetime.

In other words, “unvaccinated” is far more likely to equal “healthy” than “dead.”

In addition, “unvaccinated” is far more likely to equal “healthy” than “vaccinated” is.

Hepatitis B before and after widespread vaccination

Similarly, the rate of hepatitis B in young children (ages 0-4) was less than 2 in 100,000, with the death rate being far, far lower than that, before the development of the vaccine (see figure 1 in the link).

And the risk of getting hepatitis B, a sexually transmitted disease, dropped for older children and didn’t rise significantly until children were 15 years old.

Should we do everything we can to avoid a single death from hepatitis B? Of course. And mothers who are hepatitis B carriers might consider it worthwhile to vaccinate their newborns.

But risking damage to the immune systems of every infant in America, regardless of the mother’s hepatitis B status, does not help anyone. Low-risk infants were never at risk of encountering hepatitis B before puberty in the first place. Vaccinating your low-risk child is not going to have any effect whatsoever on the risk that a child of a mother with hepatitis B will develop the disease or not.

To be alive involves risk

Life is inherently risky. There is just no way to eliminate all risk of death, even in childhood. To live is to risk death.

The most “alive” people I have ever met are those who know that life is full of inherent risk but choose to live life on their terms anyway. As Paul Tillich says, they have the “courage to be.”

They do things that interest and excite them, not things that minimize the risk of death. And the results are often breathtaking: fantastically creative art, inventions, and/or adventures that, when shared, make everyone who hears about them feel more alive.

Rationality necessitates assessing the real risks we face and choosing our actions based upon those real risks rather than imaginary ones. Is it rational to attempt to shift the already ridiculously low probability of dying of a “vaccine-preventable illness” to an even more ridiculously low probability by deliberately inducing long-term, sometimes debilitating, illness in half the population?

I can answer that one for you. No, it’s not. Not even remotely.

But rationality is not everything it’s cracked up to be.

Fear is not rational.

Fear that comes from an intuitive understanding of the particular challenges you or your loved ones will face is a powerful force, and one that should not be ignored. If you have a strong intuition that measles would be devastating for your child, and you really want your child to have the vaccine for that reason, I would support you all the way.

But fear that is based on generalized anxiety within the culture should be faced down and seen for what it is.

Examine your fears.

What are you afraid of and why?

Then find out whether or not those fears are actually supported by facts or statistics.

Those who wish to profit by us (for power or money), are well-schooled in the advantages of instilling fear. Vaccine manufacturers and promoters are among the very best practitioners of the art of fear mongering. And they have billions of dollars, raked in from selling fear vaccines, to prove it.

Your belief in the power of vaccines may not be rational

People often have a strong irrational “belief” in the power of vaccines. This belief is not based on evidence or facts.

Many, including my ex-father-in-law, believe that vaccines can make you well when you are sick.

That’s just a complete misunderstanding of what vaccines are intended to do.

Vaccines do not cure anything. They are a preventive measure; that’s all.

But that irrational belief (exactly the same as the belief behind the placebo effect) can be a powerful thing to harness, and I would not stand in the way of that.

If you really believe that a flu vaccine will keep you well this winter, then have at it. In your case, it may actually help you.

However, your children don’t automatically inherit or absorb your belief system, especially when they are very young.

The placebo effect may have no effect on whether or not a vaccine will help or harm them. For the sake of your children and the other people you love, it behooves you to get the facts.

Moderate voices attacked from both sides

In his book, Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. calls himself “aggressively pro-vaccine.” Yet he, and others like him who identify as pro-vaccine and who have chosen to vaccinate their own children, still have the courage to buck the zeitgeist. These vaccine safety and children’s health advocates are being ridiculed, vilified, censored, and ostracized by the mainstream, just because they are publicly asking questions about vaccines and pointing out science-based issues with vaccine safety.

Each and every credible criticism made by well-known celebrities, doctors, lawyers, journalists and autism advocates—including Dr. Bernardine Healy; journalist Katie Couric; pediatrician Dr. Robert Sears; book author David Kirby; Harvard-trained neurologist Dr. Martha Herbert, M.D./Ph.D.; women’s health specialist and Cornell M.D. Dr. Kelly Brogan; award-winning science journalist and book author Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D.; CDC whistleblower William Thompson, Ph.D.; and public relations professional and autism expert Rebecca Estepp—lends weight and credence to the idea that the extreme position promulgated by the CDC on vaccines is not rational or moral.

Each of these people has drawn tremendous fire from pro-vaccine extremists, or vaxtremists as I like to call them, for their willingness to speak up, and I thank them for it

Nothing shows the world just how extreme and irrational the CDC stance is better than the mainstream’s unduly harsh criticism of people who are making obviously reasonable and valid points.

When people who are “pro-vaccine” champion vaccine safety, other people listen

Even more disturbing, from my point of view, some of the harshest criticism these moderates have faced has come from “friendly fire”—that is, from people who hold vaccine views very similar to my own.

These loud and proud “anti-vaxxers” disagree with me and say moderates do not speak for them.

To them, I say of course not. Only you speak for you. And I would ask that you continue doing so—loudly!

But please don’t try to shut up or squelch the people who may have the very best chance of reaching that significant portion of the population currently on the fence about vaccines.

If we see the world in black and white, we will have few advocates and many enemies. That’s not the world I care to live in.

But if we recognize the many shades of grey for what they are, intersectionality and agreement—not on everything, never on everything—but on enough for us to realize that we have many, many allies in our struggle we can get the vaccine program changed so that it really reflects the needs of the entire country as it is now.

I am incredibly grateful for those allies, and I want to do what I can to boost their courage, not undermine it.

We’re winning

The weight of public opinion on vaccine safety has shifted significantly in recent years. So what is likely to be the response of the “opposition”? They seek to take us down in the obvious ways – discrediting leading voices, subverting real discussion on social media, disseminating outright lies and propaganda via the written word and videos.

The best way to stop a revolution, however, is to bring down a community from within, by sowing seeds of distrust and enmity between people who should be natural allies and encouraging them to eat their own young.

Margaret Mead famously said that she did not doubt “that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

If I wanted to stop that small group of thoughtful citizens from changing the world, I would do my very best to make sure that same group never got the chance to work together to achieve their ends.

I ask that you consider this the next time you see a post that attacks or discredits someone whom the autism or vaccine-choice communities have been looking to for support or leadership.

Ask yourself whether, by joining the attacking voices, you just might be aiding and abetting the “enemy” and undermining your own ends.

Let’s not be the scorpions stinging the turtles who are carrying us on their backs across the river. The turtles may not be doing it your way, but they are helping us all get to the other side.

Related articles:

50-Year-Old Killed by Vaccines. Big Pharma’s Response: “We are incredibly proud”

No, It’s Not Click Bait. Yes, There **IS** Glyphosate in Vaccines

They Said This Vaccine Would Protect Us Against Cancer. They Lied

Leave a comment