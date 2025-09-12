On September 9, The Atlantic, a left-leaning high-brow magazine, published an article: “RFK Jr.’s New Tylenol-Autism Whisperer.”

The article is ostensibly about the work of a close colleague of mine: the biochemist and immunologist Dr. William Parker.

Parker led the team of scientists that discovered that the appendix was not a vestigial organ but a safehouse for beneficial bacteria.

He’s also famous for his work on the human microbiome, especially for his articles on the important roles our microscopic hitchhikers, microbiota symbionts, and intestinal worms play in human health.

He conducted original scientific research and mentored medical school students at Duke University for nearly 30 years.

Parker was also the director of one of the world’s largest transplant research laboratories.

Described as a “fringe” scientist

Despite an impressive track record as a scientific researcher, the fact that he’s had 150 peer-reviewed scientific papers published, and collaborated with other scientific researchers and medical doctors at more than half a dozen academic institutions in the past two years alone, The Atlantic article describes him as a scientist who has “operated for years on the fringes of academia.”

Seemingly objective if you’re reading quickly, Barnett’s article is actually a hit piece.

It’s full of carefully chosen phrasing to mislead readers, factual errors, and misconstructions.

This kind of prejudicial spin masking as an objective article published in the mainstream media does not serve the public or the nation’s health.

It does, however, serve industry.

Indeed, it’s a strong tactic in Big Pharma and Big Business’s arsenal.

One that has worked wonders to discredit outstanding scientists and thought leaders, including African-American biologist Tyrone Hayes, Hungarian-born Austrian medical doctor Ignaz Semmelweis, and British epidemiologist Alice Stewart.

Which brings us back to the Parker piece.

It’s behind The Atlantic’s paywall. The article begins:

“For nearly a decade, the immunologist and biochemist William Parker has tried, with little success, to persuade other scientists to take seriously his theory that

acetaminophen—better known by the brand name Tylenol—is the primary cause of autism.”

This article is not only biased, some of it is downright inaccurate. Here’s why…

According to The Atlantic: “Parker’s attempts to publish in academic journals have regularly been rebuffed. One reviewer tore into a recent submission from Parker, writing in their assessment that his hypothesis was ‘outrageous’ and ‘illogical’; the paper was rejected.”

Fact #1: One paper currently under consideration, available in pre-print form to read online, received an angry note as well as a very positive review from a different outside peer-reviewer. This is a common occurrence in scientific circles. Some of the most important work—especially work that challenges status quo scientific understanding—is rejected by journals before it is published.



Yet to slant the story to make Parker look bad, The Atlantic chose to “prove” the point that Parker’s work is “fringe” by cherry-picking information and not including the fact that a second review was positive, or that the other review was so clearly biased that the paper is now being reconsidered by the editor.

Fact #2: One recent peer-reviewed article on the link between acetaminophen and autism, co-authored by Parker, has been viewed more than 35,000 times. Another paper, published in the flagship journal of the Korean Pediatric Society, has been viewed more than 38,000 times. It is unusual for scientific manuscripts to be viewed so frequently and to receive so much attention. It begs the question: The Atlantic appears to be using “consensus” as a litmus test of scientific plausibility, so why did they leave these details out of the article?

According to The Atlantic article: “Parker’s theory is that giving acetaminophen to babies and young children, not pregnant women, is what’s behind nearly all cases of autism. For more than an hour, he walked me through his research, citing studies that show how acetaminophen alters cognition in male mice, highlighting the increase in children’s use of the drug once aspirin stopped being recommended for them in the 1980s, and referencing a 2008 study led by an epidemiologist who believed that his son’s autism was caused by the acetaminophen he was given after getting an MMR shot.”



Fact #3: Parker has never stated or suggested that acetaminophen is safe during pregnancy. It’s not safe for pregnant women to take.



Fact #4: Parker spent two and a half hours walking The Atlantic through the science, including explaining to the reporter 30 lines of evidence that show why acetaminophen is harmful. This evidence covers a span of scientific fields: laboratory science, clinical medical science, pharmacology, toxicology, and epidemiology.



When the body breaks down acetaminophen, it makes a toxic metabolite called NAPQI. This toxin is worse for some people than for others, either because they make more of it or because their bodies cannot process it effectively.



Acetaminophen depletes our cells of glutathione.



Glutathione is nature’s mop—it’s a small protein molecule produced in the liver that helps cells get rid of toxins.



Babies and small children with genetic and environmental susceptibly to brain damage often have low glutathione.



Glutathione is necessary to safely eliminate NAPQI. Acetaminophen depletes the body of glutathione. So a baby who already has low glutathione—for whatever reason—will have even less after being given Tylenol, which makes their bodies and brains that much more susceptible to injury.



Yet the magazine—despite having an educated readership that is interested in science—chose not to explain to readers any of the clearly delineated scientific evidence that shows that acetaminophen is toxic to newborns, infants, and preschool children.

Fact #5: Dr. Stephen Schultz did not “believe” that his son’s autism was caused by acetaminophen given with an MMR vaccine. He dedicated his life to finding out why his healthy, normal, talkative little boy became severely brain damaged after a visit to the pediatrician. Schultz, a dentist for the Navy, returned to school to earn a Ph.D. and then ran an experiment at the University of California, which found a 20-fold increased risk of regressive autism with acetaminophen use in early childhood.



While there are always valid critiques to be made of any given scientific study, including Schultz’ study, the failure to mention Schultz’s credentials and published research reads like a deliberate attempt to mis-categorize and downplay his work.



According to the article: “When I asked Jeffrey Morris, a biostatistics professor at the University of Pennsylvania, about Parker’s prediction, he replied that “bold claims require rigorous, reproducible evidence”—and so far, judging by the response from fellow scientists, Parker hasn’t met that standard.”

In reality:

Fact #6: An “argument from ignorance” is not a valid argument. They appear to have chosen an “expert” who has no knowledge of the subject and has not done a meticulous dive into the scientific literature. In order to argue persuasively that the evidence presented by Parker is not rigorous and reproducible, The Atlantic would have had to find a biostatistician willing to read the peer-reviewed scientific articles on this subject. The Atlantic got a great sound bite from Jeffrey Morris. Very quotable. And completely meaningless.



Fact #7: The single issue that has caused most scientists to overlook the connection between acetaminophen and autism deals with fundamental statistics. This issue has been addressed by Parker in the peer-reviewed literature. Even a non-expert can understand it.



Fact #8: The sound bite from Morris sounds like a modified version of the classic statement by astronomer Carl Sagan: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” Extraordinary claims do require extraordinary evidence. The evidence is there; The Atlantic chose not to inform their readers about it.



According to The Atlantic: “Duke did not renew Parker’s contract after he began focusing on autism in his research, though an email that an administrator sent to Parker in 2021, which I reviewed, said only that keeping the lab open wasn’t in his department’s ‘strategic best interest.’”



Fact #9: The President and CEO of Duke University at the time that Parker’s lab was shut down, Eugene Washington, was serving on the Board of Directors for Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of Tylenol at that time. The Atlantic chose not to disclose this information to their readers.

The larger context

When scientific inquiry exposes corporate malfeasance and misinformation, universities often seek to shut it down.



What other reason would there be for Duke to decide that Parker, a well published extraordinarily productive academic who was conducting cutting-edge research, to decide that it was “not in their strategic best interests” to keep his laboratory open?

Silencing dissent

Instead of a lone wolf on the fringe, William Parker is part of a pack of cutting-edge academic researchers and editors who have been censored, silenced, and even defamed for stepping outside the status quo and challenging the current industry-sponsored paradigm.



This list includes the co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration and founder of the Nordic Cochrane Center, Dr. Peter Gøtzsche, who was ousted for pointing out flaws in research that found the HPV vaccine to be safe.



It also includes the former editor-in-chief of Food and Chemical Toxicology, Dr. José Luis Domingo. He was forced to resign to maintain his academic independence after he published an important scientific paper in the journal showing that the COVID-19 vaccines interfere with crucial immune system signaling.



Then there’s one of the world’s foremost experts on aluminum toxicity, Dr. Christopher Exley, whose work on the toxicity of aluminum calls the safety of aluminum-containing vaccines into question.



Those of us committed to improving the health of our nation’s children don’t care about what large corporations or status quo apologists think.



At the same time, we don’t necessarily want any given argument to be right, whether that argument be about the harms of baby Tylenol, the overuse of preventative medicine, or the problems with Paxlovid. It’s not about ego. Or having the last word. At least, not for me.



We just want to drill down to the root causes of our children’s suffering. We want to know what is causing the health issues in order to fix them.



I asked William Parker what he thought of the article. “It’s impossible to reconcile the vast body of evidence I gave The Atlantic with their description of that evidence,” he told me. “No way. If the evidence really was as pathetic as they described, I would definitely not be working on this issue.”



Whether the journalist and his editors were consciously aware of their own biases or not, it is clear to the discerning reader that The Atlantic had no intention of considering the conclusion that acetaminophen use is a main driver of the environmentally induced neurological damage we see in so many young children.



Instead, their aim seemed to be to discredit Dr. Parker, RFK, Jr., and the current administration.



Profits over people.



Politics over pediatric health.



A hit piece instead of free and fair reporting.



No wonder so many children in America are so sick.

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and the author/editor of eight books. When her book, Your Baby, Your Way, was first published in hardcover (under a different title), it was panned by a reviewer from The New York Times. Said reviewer described having ultrasounds at every prenatal visit and delivering her child via C-section, her arms tied by her sides. Instead of realizing America’s maternity “care” system is rotten and she herself had been mistreated by a medical institutions that put profits over people, the reviewer was infuriated by the book. Her advice? Whatever you do, don’t read it. Problem solved!

