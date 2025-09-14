This guy. Can you believe it?

Joseph Ladapo, M.D., Florida’s Surgeon General announced earlier this month that the state health department was working to immediately end vaccine mandates.

How dare he?! What was he thinking? This is the beginning of the end.

Once he gives parents the right to choose which vaccines to give their children, every child in Florida is going to get sick and die.

Every other child in America is also going to die. Because of RFK, Jr. He’s been taking on Big Pharma and Big Medicine, and trying to get the toxins out of our food and water. What a scumbag.

I mean, every one liberal on social media thinks so. Which means it must be true.

We can’t give Florida parents choices!

Parents absolutely should not have the right to send their children to public or private school, or daycare, if they don’t agree to give their kids every vaccine on the schedule in the exact order recommended at the exact age.

Hepatitis B infections will run rampant among our children. Oh my word, oh my word. I’m having some heart palpitations just thinking about it.

Wait a sec, hold the line. I have a call coming in.

Me: “Hepatitis B is a sexually transmitted disease spread via semen and tainted blood products?”

Me: “There’s never been a single documented case of hepatitis B being spread in a school setting in Florida or any other state?”

Me: “Immunologists, research scientists, and medical doctors were shocked and dismayed when the CDC changed the status of this vaccine as recommended for special groups: newborns of prostitutes and drug users, and of immigrants from countries where hep B is endemic, to mandatory for every child?”

Me: “Several states don’t mandate hepatitis B? And they don't have higher cases of this disease?”

Oh. Sorry. ’Scuse me. Where were we?

What does Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, Know Anyway?

Ah, yes. That Joseph Ladapo. What does he know anyway?

His M.D.’s from Harvard Medical School?

His Ph.D.—in Health Policy—also from Harvard?

He’s the son of a microbiologist?

He was born in Nigeria, where many infectious diseases run rampant?

He’s African-American?

I rest my case. Joseph Ladapo is so clearly and completely a brilliant man, a dedicated doctor, a science-forward thinker, a threat to Big Pharma unqualified.

The radical left says he’s wrong! The very same people who have been dancing in the streets because a dad with two small children and opinions they disagree with was murdered in cold blood. Of course they’re correct and a Harvard-educated African-American medical doctor with over a decade and a half of clinical experience is wrong.

Especially about black people. This brother don’t know nothin’ about them.

But CNN does! And CNN says that black people—the very same ethnic group that was barred from public and private life for choosing not to get for-profit highly experimental lethal injections during COVID—are very upset about having more freedom.

Score for CNN!

Ladapo: people have the right to make their own informed decisions

“People have a right to make their own decisions, informed decisions,” Ladapo said. “What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right.”

How could he believe such a ridiculous idea?

Does he really and truly think black Floridians are smart enough to have their own beliefs and make their own decisions about vaccines?!

Eliminating forced medical procedures and allowing children whose parents think differently than those who conform to Big Government, Big Business, and Big Pharma’s Big Mandates without forcing these minority parents to do a huge amount of paperwork and jump through all sorts of hoops to justify their minority decision is … Just. So. Scary.

Terrible, really. Mind-boggling.

The current schedule is not bloated or overly aggressive.

It’s perfectly normal to give children 72 doses of 17 different vaccines, not counting the ones the babies are exposed to in utero (2 doses of the flu vaccine, 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, TdaP, and others).

We aren’t giving more vaccines to children than ever in the history of the vaccination program. Um. Are we?

Eliminating mandates is a step towards showing respect for freedom of choice, freedom of religion, and freedom to say no, thank you to toxic exposures?

How dare Joseph Ladapo even consider giving Floridians more freedom?

Me, I’m just so grateful to the radical left. The lovelies who preach my body, my choice when it comes to abortion, but not when it comes to injecting our babies with known toxins!

Because, you know, parents are definitely too stupid to be given that choice.

Love,

Karen

About the author: Karen McCrank Quackola is a nanny-state apologist who believes the federal government and state lawmakers should force parents to comply with Pharma-sponsored anti-science anti-baby sometimes lethal often brain-damaging vaccine mandates.

Related posts:

✔️Yes, Vaccines Cause Autism. And Yes, The Government Knows They Do

✔️Acetaminophen Can’t Cause Neurological Damage in Children. At Least Not If We Ignore These 42 Scientific Citations That Show Otherwise

✔️If It’s Just an “Unfortunate Coincidence,” How Do We Explain This?