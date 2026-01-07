Vibrant Life

My oldest (16) just got a Gabb phone for his birthday, and his younger brother (13) inherited the flip phone. The thing that makes the biggest difference in being able to delay phones of any type - and especially smart phones - is that we homeschool. The peers they see most often are from families with similar views of technology, so they don’t feel like they are missing out as much. And tomorrow we are heading to our weekly park day with 6+ other families where we will largely ignore the children and let them be slightly feral - of course the toddlers will get more supervision than the rest.

I recently learned something from young adults who confessed online behaviors 5-10 years back. They told me that when they were in high school, at least 90 percent of students had sent nudes. Many had been groomed and done things that to this day they will not fully describe. They are that ashamed.

They now realize how lucky they are that worse things didn’t happen. They know of many “for guys only” text groups that share nudes today. They know it’s typical for a guy who is considering dating a new girl to ask for nudes of her before he asks her out. And they’re out there. Maybe a few years old. But they are there.

During high school years, I always thought porn was the main reason the boys acted so terribly. It was (and I’m sure still is) MUCH worse than I ever imagined. If I had to go through it again, my kids would have a Bark Phone.

To all parents of current teens: Don’t think this isn’t happening with your teens. It very likely is. And now with AI and all the sophisticated scams, it can get very evil very fast.

