This is not Serenity. She doesn’t wear her hair in a ponytail. This photo of an adorable mama goldendoodle and her five puppies comes to us via Instagram: “osoandrosie.”

“Oh my word, oh my word, oh my word,” I texted a friend the other day. “Puppy is having puppies.”

An experienced dog person, my friend sent back a word of caution.

“Don’t get too excited,” the friend said in a voicemail. “Remember dogs can have false pregnancies too.”

False pregnancies?

In dogs?

Oh my word, oh my word, oh my word.

How do you know if your puppers is preggo?

It’s a lot harder than you might think to know if a dog is pregnant. Especially if, like me, you don’t have a lot of experience with dogs. Especially if, like me, you aren’t willing to bring them to a vet for an X-ray to confirm the pregnancy.

(We try very hard not to expose pregnant women and their unborn babies to X-rays. Why on God’s green earth would we expose puppies?)

In case you haven’t been following The Lipstick Diaries, back in late March and April, Serenity and her friend, Charlie Dog, had the time of their lives.

They got together about 1,022 times to romp and play and bow and wrestle and wag their tails at each other.

But as much as the poor lovesick Charlie Dog—who started howling and whining by the front door of his house whenever he was away from Serenity—tried, it was quite a challenge for the poor young man canine to get himself in the right position.

While he was trying, Serenity would stand there, smiling, panting a little, with her long pink tongue lolling out of her mouth. Then, just at the moment when Charlie Dog seemed to get into the right position, she’d plop her tush onto the ground, precipitously ending the attempted copulation.

Charlie Dog would be frantic and rather miserable, lick his leaking privates, and rest. Serenity looked like she was laughing. She’d rest too. Then they’d go back to wrestling and chasing each other like mad fiends around the yard.

I mostly gave them space, and privacy, figuring that dog love need not be a spectator sport.

On the 1,023rd try, the two lovebirds—I mean lovedogs—finally figured it out.

A yelp and a long period of quiet were the tells.

I maybe sneaked a peek out the window. They definitely appeared to be stuck.

Serenity asleep on the blue couch by the window. Being pregnant is hard work. If she is pregnant, that is. Being a dog is hard work too.

Channeling my inner Joe Dispenza

Dr. Joe Dispenza is a chiropractor who has been studying and writing about neuroscience for nearly two decades. His main idea, as I understand it, is that you can change your reality by reprogramming your brain.

Dispenza argues that the human mind doesn’t know the difference between reality and imagined reality. When you change your thought patterns, your biochemistry changes and you prime your brain—and your body—to manifest the new reality you are envisioning. So if you want something to happen in your life, you can quite literally imagine it into being.

Ever since my friend Lily, who’s been cohabitating with stage four cancer, recommended a Joe Dispenza meditation to me, I’ve been reading his books and listening to his lectures on YouTube.

Since finding Charlie Dog, I’ve imagined the puppies Serenity would have. Channeling my inner Joe Dispenza, I told the universe, the quantum field, God the Father, God the Son, and every other higher power I could think of, that I was hoping for six puppies.

Two amber-colored.

One blonde-white.

One black.

And two brindled.

The power of positive thinking. The power of prayer. The power of visualization. I tried to channel it all.

I’m pretty sure they did the deed more than once. With all their playing and all my praying, surely Serenity got knocked up.

And then … [drumroll] …