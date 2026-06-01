I recently had a falling out with a longtime and very dear friend.

Change is hard.

Staying in a routine makes us humans feel safe.

But sometimes—perhaps often—a routine starts to feel like a rut: a repetitive, never-changing, all-too-familiar pattern that doesn’t get us to where we want to go.

Even so, most of us tend to cling to the familiar. When something disrupts our normal routine, we have a tendency to feel upset, disappointed, or angry.

It’s hard to remember that an ending is also a beginning.

It smarts when someone stops returning your calls, claims to be “too busy,” or tells you outright that they no longer want to be your friend.

In those situations, I ruminate and fret. In the moment, and for months afterwards. I struggle to believe that losing a friend—or putting a friendship on pause for awhile—is a growth opportunity. But it is. It’s a chance to examine and improve yourself and your own behavior.

The loss of a friend, whether it comes about because the friend dies, ghosts you indefinitely, or breaks up with you outright, can help you be more strategic about the people you open your heart to. It can also help motivate you to find new friends.

So, if you’re in the market for some new friendships, new experiences, and new people in your life, here are five surefire ways to lose the friends you already have.

1. Say yes when you mean no

If you nod and smile when a friend asks you to do something but you really don’t want to do it and feel resentful about it, you’re being unkind to both yourself and to your friend.

Want to keep friends? Say yes when you mean yes and no when you mean no.

Want to lose friends fast? Say yes when you mean no and let the bad energy exude from your pores as you fulfill their request to the detriment of your own health and wellbeing (and to the detriment of their ability to trust you and take you at your word.)

2. Take everything personally (including this post)

A friend of mine stewed for months about a friend of hers who’d stopped returning her calls.

She couldn’t figure out what she’d done or why she was being ghosted.

She felt hurt and sad and betrayed.

It turned out that her friend, who’d just had a baby, was suffering silently from postpartum depression. She was too depressed to get out of bed or take a shower, and she wasn’t able to return anyone’s phone calls.

The takeaway lesson here: What other people go through is rarely, if ever, about you, as I’ve written about before.

Believing the world revolves around you, however, is another great way to lose your friends.