Don’t scoff at $5.00. Save $5.00 ten times and you’ve got $50 to spend at the movies; on a sheepskin dog bed rug (my latest unfulfilled and unnecessary desire); or on those books by your favorite writer that you’ve been meaning to buy. Wink wink nudge nudge.

Besides, the price of food is so high these days that every dollar counts.

So, without further ado, here are five ways to save $5 right now:

1. Make your own organic broth

Organic broth, especially bone broth in a glass container, costs a small fortune. But you can easily make a huge batch of your own organic vegetable or bone broth for under a dollar.

Starting today, every time you cut up a carrot, onion, celery stalk, red pepper, or any other vegetable, save the skins, ends, and seeds. Throw these in a bag or quart jar in the freezer or fridge. Save apple ends and lemon peels as well.

When you have approximately 2 quarts of vegetable peelings, you’re ready to make the broth. Add the vegetable peelings to a pasta pot, filled with 10 to 12 quarts of filtered water, and simmer for 12 to 24 hours. It’s fine to leave this on the stove overnight and reheat in the morning. Strain, compost the boiled vegetables, and enjoy.

For bone broth, follow the instructions above but boil the vegetable peelings with cow or chicken bones. Add some white or apple cider vinegar to draw the minerals out of the bones.

2. Catch your gray water

I’ve been going on about this for awhile now. For example, in this post. This one. And this one. Anybody listening?

There are so many good uses for gray water!

If you catch your gray water, never let the tap run unnecessarily, and take slightly shorter showers, you will save money every month on your water bill.

3. Never buy wrapping paper again

The Japanese have a tradition of giving people presents in a reusable decorative cloth tied in an aesthetically appealing way.

This technique is called furoshiki.

My husband has been collecting nice-looking cloths for years. Many he found around the house, including a challah bread cover my son made at preschool more than 15 years ago. Others he collected from free boxes or bought at the thrift store. This year, we wrapped most of our gifts in furoshiki and saved big money.

You can also wrap gifts in brown paper bags, old calendars, maps, newspapers, or magazines.

4. Get a library card

As much as I believe in supporting authors, a library card will save your family hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars a year.

Not only can you borrow actual factual books with your library card, you can sign up for Libby and Hoopla and get e-books and audiobooks for free.

I read (well, listened. It’s that one-eye-having-trouble-seeing thing) to well over a hundred books this year.

If a book costs about $20 and I’d bought them all new, I would have spent at least $2,000. That’s a lot of savings!

5. Organize a clothing swap

These are actually crazy fun to do—a great way to build community, make new friends, and save money. You can do a big clothing swap via your church or child’s school or host a small one in your home or apartment. Invite people whose fashion sense you admire and ask each person to bring five to ten items of clothing, plus a healthy, yummy, organic finger food to share (why not?).

Organize by size and type at well-marked stations around the room.

Everyone who brings clothing can take up to five items home. Donate the rest to your favorite charity. Get a receipt for tax purposes when you do.

Clothing swaps, thrifting, and buying secondhand clothing and goods are a great way to not participate in the many evils that categorize today’s consumer culture. New-to-you threads sans the plastic packaging, pesticide residues, and high price tags. What’s not to love?

Got good ideas about saving money? I’d like to host an in-real-time chat on this topic, if there’s interest. In the meantime, let me know what you think of these ideas, and please share your best money-saving tips in the comment section below.

