Vibrant Life

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
3h

Jennifer, so good to see that you have “your Sea Legs” back! We prepare all our food either on cast iron and in Le Creuset cook wear. Yes they are a bit more expensive and heavy they are well worth it.

As a designer, when a client is remodeling I always recommend that they put in a water filtration system. Yes it can be expensive but in the long run it is well worth it. Investment in your families future.

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Alexandra Grabbe's avatar
Alexandra Grabbe
6h

Thank you for the informative post. I originally learned about PFAS in Dr. Theo Colborn's book Our Stolen Future. This was back in 2008 when the citizens of Cape Cod were trying to stop the utility from spraying four toxic chemicals under the power lines to remove vegetation. (Cape Cod has a sole source aquifer. Chemicals filter down through the sandy soil.) The utility hired expensive lawyers who managed to squelch our attempt to stop the spraying despite the fact that local politicians had taken our side. It's great that there's more awareness in 2026.

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