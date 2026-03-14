I was invited to speak at the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute’s annual conference, which took place last week.

On an, um, cruise ship.

In the middle of the Atlantic.

The other presenters included medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, and other health care practitioners.

Among the themes running through these presentations: the problem with cumulative exposure to toxic chemicals; the importance of supporting the body’s natural detoxification pathways; and how to avoid toxins for yourself, your family, and even your pets.

Several speakers, including me, talked about how a growing body of scientific literature shows that a class of synthetic compounds, known as forever chemicals, are among the worst toxins for human health.

Now a new study from researchers in China, based on data collected in the United States, shows they’re even worse than we think.

What are forever chemicals, anyway?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are synthetic compounds in a wide range of consumer products and industrial products.

They’re also found in drinking water in the United States. Bottoms up.

They’re collectively called forever chemicals because they break down so slowly—in the environment, in our human bodies, and even in the fat of the seals, whales, and walruses living relatively isolated lives in the Arctic.

The sad and worrisome fact is that forever chemicals can bio-persist in the environment for decades, even centuries, and they can also be found in the human body years, even decades, after exposure.

Examples of forever chemicals include :

Band-Aids

Conventional dental floss

No-stick cooking pans

Waterproof synthetic clothing

Stain-resistant fabrics

Firefighting foam

As anyone who’s ever used a non-stick Teflon pan already knows, forever chemicals are impressive compounds. They make useful products that effectively repel water, heat, and oil, making them more resistant to damage and longer lasting.

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The new research

Now, new evidence from scientists in China, published in the journal Frontiers in Aging just last month, strongly suggests that forever chemicals are also linked to accelerated aging.

I’ll skip to the take-aways, for anyone who just wants the CliffNotes:

This new study shows that forever chemicals accelerate aging at the cellular level.

Higher levels of some of these forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, are linked to years of faster aging, particularly in men.

This new study adds to a growing body of scientific evidence that confirms concerns we’ve been sharing for years about toxic chemicals, specifically PFAS, contributing to both short and long-term health problems.

The study, “Emerging PFAS contaminants PFNA and PFSA amplify epigenetic aging: sex- and age-stratified risks in an aging population,” examined biological age via markers found on the participants’ DNA. These markers are called telomeres, and they measure aging on the cellular level.

As Elizabeth Blackburn and Elissa Epel explain in their excellent 2017 book, The Telomere Effect, telomeres are microscopic caps at the end of our DNA.

Think of them like the plastic tips on shoelaces. They protect our genetic material during cell division.

During aging, telomeres naturally shorten, eventually reaching a point where cells can no longer divide properly, contributing to the aging process and age-related diseases.

This study concentrated on two less studied forever chemicals: perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorosulfonic acids (PFSA).

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Tick Tock: forever chemicals fast forward our epigenetic clocks

Xiangwei Li, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and lead author on the study, and his team of scientists, analyzed data from 326 participants (51 percent were men; 48 percent women).

The data analyzed was from participants who were 50 years old and older. Their data had already been collected during a previous study, the 1999-2000 health and nutrition survey.

The Chinese researchers tested blood samples for the presence of different forever chemicals, including PFNA and PFSA.

Unfortunately, but perhaps not surprisingly, the forever chemicals appeared in measurable amounts in over 95 percent of the blood samples analyzed.

The team then estimated participants’ biological age based on chemical markers attached to DNA, measuring DNA methylation capacity, which provides an accurate signal for how fast the body is aging at the biochemical and molecular level.

Using these clocks, the Chinese researchers calculated whether a person’s biological age appeared older or younger than their actual years and tested whether higher PFAS levels were associated with faster biological aging.

The results?

Higher levels of these two lesser known and studied forever chemicals were linked to two to four years of accelerated aging.

The link was most pronounced in men between the ages of 50 to 64.

“…PFAS exposure may be linked to molecular changes related to aging and long-term health risk,” Xiangwei Li told a journalist from Healthline.

This study adds to a growing body of research that has linked forever chemicals to negative health outcomes, including high cholesterol, obesity, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

Why did it appear that the forever chemicals had the worst effects on middle-aged men?

Though the answer to this question was out of the scope of the study, the lead researcher told a journalist that men may be more vulnerable to the negative health effects of forever chemicals than women due to sex-linked differences in body composition, hormones, and metabolism.

Is it possible to rid your life forever of forever chemicals?

“We’re living on a poisoned planet,” Dr. James Odell, Executive Director of the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute (BRMI), said to me while he was preparing a blood sample to scrutinize under his microscope.

It’s true.

Even families that do everything in their power to rid their lives of plastic, to avoid forever chemicals, and to walk more gently in this world, almost all of us have measurable levels of forever chemicals and other toxicants circulating in our blood.

So what’s a health-minded eco-minded human to do to avoid cancer-causing endocrine-disrupting life-extinguishing forever chemicals?

1. Do install a water purification system that filters out forever chemicals for your drinking water and bath water. Reverse osmosis and granular activated carbon filter systems may work best. Be aware, however, that if you aggressively filter your water you may need to supplement your diet with the beneficial trace minerals that the body needs but that are also being filtered out.

2. Don’t ever use a Teflon or non-stick pan again. Every time you scratch a non-stick pan, you get flakes of forever chemicals in your food. Delicious. Not. Caste iron, glass, and stainless-steel cookware are better options. Right now, this second, throw every plastic cooking utensil in your kitchen into the trash. Heating plastic of any kind is never a good idea, as the heating process results in toxic chemicals leeching into your food. Replace with wood, bamboo, and stainless steel.

3. Don’t floss your teeth with conventional dental floss. That lovely glide you get between your teeth? It comes to you courtesy of forever chemicals. Use natural waxed dental floss or a water pic to clean between your teeth instead.

4. Do cook at home and bring your own glass take-out containers with you if you are eating out. There are forever chemicals in food wrappers and take-out containers.

5. Don’t use conventional cleaning products. Though it’s mostly industrial cleaning products that contain the most forever chemicals (and other toxic ingredients), upholstery cleaners and spray-on water repellants, including popular brands like Scotchgard, also can contain these chemicals. The least toxic alternative is to make your own beauty and cleaning products. My husband has uses these simple, easy, cost-effective recipes for DIY laundry detergent and DIY kitchen spray.

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About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning health and science journalist. The author/editor of eight books, she has appeared live on prime-time television in France, taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner-city Atlanta, and worked on the literacy component of a child survival campaign in West Africa. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian magazine. Support independent journalism and medical freedom by becoming a subscriber to Vibrant Life.