My mom used to get upset—really upset—when things spilled.

She’d get furious when one of us shattered a glass in the kitchen or accidentally dropped something.

She’d get even angrier when **she** was the clumsy one.

I remember her pulling a jug of milk out of the refrigerator one day and dropping it on the floor.

My mom raged at herself as the white liquid burbled out of the jug.

She was literally crying over spilled milk.

As hard as we try not to, we can’t avoid unconsciously adopting some of our parents’ bad tendencies.

Like my mom, I used to become emotionally dysregulated over my own spills.

For most of my life when I’ve done something wrong, no matter how inadvertently, I’ve had a ticker tape of self-hate running through my head, a litany of unkindness directed towards myself.

You stupid idiot, I’d say to myself, what’s the matter with you? How could you be so careless? Look at the mess you’ve made. You’re completely worthless. You just spent half an hour cleaning the kitchen and now this?! How could you waste food like this? And all that money you paid to buy it? Now one of this kids is going to step on the glass and slice their foot open and you’ll have to take them to the emergency room and it will probably get infected and it’s all your fault. I hate you. Whatever made you think you’re worthy? You’re not.

Crying as quietly as I could if anyone was in earshot—or sobbing and cussing loudly if I was alone—I’d clean up the mess.

I did so feeling utterly hopeless and helpless, continuing the self-recrimination long after I’d cleared away the evidence of the misdeed.

Over a spill.

Or a glass breaking.

Or a cracked egg.

Zooming the camera out for a moment, I know how immature this sounds and how ridiculous it makes me look.

My face is flushed with shame as I write this.

It’s embarrassing.

My husband was always very patient with me.

“It’s okay, honey,” he’d say.

“It’s not,” I’d wail. “Look at the mess I just made. And all this waste.”

Unable to reason me back into equilibrium, he’d take the broom out of my hand and sweep up the mess.

His kindness helped me calm down. When I was able to shift my self-hate to gratitude towards him, I’d snap out of it. As quickly as the fit of pique came on, it would be gone.

Then I learned about Ganesha

About ten years ago, I found myself unexpectedly looking for a literary agent. After reading our book proposal, the agent I’d been working with, whom I adored, told me that she wasn’t willing to represent me and my co-author.

She said she would represent me and my co-author would have to find someone else.

Dr. Paul Thomas and I conferred.

“I don’t feel comfortable with that,” he said emphatically. “We’re equal partners, we’re splitting everything 50/50, and I think we should have the same agent represent us.”

Our project felt very timely and my much-loved agent was slow to respond.

I didn’t understand why she felt like representing Dr. Paul was out of integrity for her. We were on a mission that I didn’t want to be derailed. I had the distinct feeling that she wasn’t comfortable with our book idea and instead of telling me as much straight up, she was putting up road blocks.

Perplexed and a little saddened, I took a deep breath and started researching.

I was going on a fishing expedition, sending out letters of introduction to high level non-fiction agents I thought might want to represent us.

Both aspiring and well-established writers hire me to help them write book proposals, find representation, and do publicity for them.

Following my own advice about how to find an agent turned out to be a fun challenge.

It helped that we got a tremendous response.

Of the top seven agents we identified, six responded immediately.

They were interested! They wanted to talk to me on the phone or meet in person right away!

When was I available?

Since Dr. Paul was running a busy pediatric practice and an addiction clinic at the time, being interviewed by and interviewing the interested agents fell to me.

At the same time, there was something bittersweet about all of this.

I didn’t want to change agents.

But my agent wasn’t willing to work with us on our terms.

At the risk of oversharing, I decided to be upfront with every agent I spoke to.

I explained that **I** wasn’t looking for an agent for my single-authored books. I had one that I loved working with already.

But **we** needed an agent to represent us both.

When I Skyped with Stephanie Tade, she said something that made me stop and think.

I told her I was happy with my agent and had no plans to find a different one. And that I was honestly a little heartbroken over the rejection by my agent.

I explained that if we decided to work together it would likely be just for this project, and perhaps for other projects that Dr. Paul and I did together.

“In my way of spiritual orientation and world view,” Stephanie said, “there’s a deity named Ganesha. He’s part of the Hindu religion. Ganesha is best known as the lifter of obstacles. He takes the boulders out of your path.

“But Ganesha also puts obstacles in your way,” Stephanie Tade continued. “He does that when he wants you to go in a different direction.”

She was quiet for a moment.

“I’d like to think Ganesha put this boulder—the friction with Gillian—in your path in order for you and me to meet.”

Ganesha. Lifter of obstacles. Placer of boulders.

I loved the twinkle in her eye when she talked about Ganesha, a deity I’d never heard of before.

I loved how thoughtful and compassionate she was. And how direct and how fierce.

Stephanie is a phenomenal agent. The best in the business.

Experienced, extraordinarily well read, fair-minded, responsive, and loyal. She fights for her authors without being unbearable, overly New York, or unkind.

We chose Stephanie and Stephanie chose us.

Our proposal—to write a balanced book about vaccines and pediatric health in order to inspire parents to take charge of their children’s health and to stand up to doctors who were drug peddlers not health providers—was accepted by Ballantine.

Thank you, Ganesha.

→ Related article: It’s Time to Start a New Conversation About Vaccines ←

A few years after our book was published, I was working on an article about aging. I attended a workshop with Jean Houston, a protégé of anthropologist Margaret Mead who is herself an internationally known psychologist and thought leader.

Jean Houston talked about how Ganesha had a sweet tooth. With an elephant head, four arms, and a human body, Ganesha loves to dance, playfully teasing humans with his long wily trunk, she said.

Ganesha, she continued, has a great sense of humor.

But he’s not laughing at us. He’s laughing with us, nudging us towards right behavior and encouraging us to have fun along the way.

All of which brings me back to spilled milk.