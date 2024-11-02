Happening Tomorrow! Learn About Biodecoding Tomorrow (Sunday) at 3 p.m. EST

Bio = life

Decoding = figuring out

That’s kind of what we’re all trying to do, isn’t it, figure out our lives?

To that end, I’m inviting you all to join me tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Zoom for a fascinating lecture by Boaz Zafrir on how to understand what our bodies are trying to tell us when we get sick.

The lecture will last one hour. Following which we will have a half an hour q&a session, where Boaz will address participants’ interests and health concerns.

(Don’t come prepared. I’m secretly hoping you won’t have any questions. I am new to this modality, learning alongside y’all, and have many questions of my own I want to ask.)

How much does it cost?

Boaz Zafrir’s lecture is free for paid subscribers. A paid subscription to this Substack costs $5/month or $55/year. The lecture costs $49 for attendees who prefer not to subscribe.

Do I have to be available tomorrow, Sunday, November 3rd, at 3 p.m. to hear the talk?

We will record the lecture. The recorded version will be available next week and can be purchased for $49 if you’re not a paid subscriber, $29 if you are. Payable via Venmo.

I hate on-line events. In fact, I’m unsubscribing forever because you said the word “deets” are doing this via Zoom and they’re an evil company

I’m right there with you, sister. I only have one eye and find it very difficult to look at screens.

If you want to meet me in person, I’ll be signing books and selling art cards and house plants at the Beaufort Yacht Club in Beaufort, South Carolina on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th.

