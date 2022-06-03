A few days before the Next Steps Conference, which is happening in real time as I type this, a hate group tried to shut it down.
The Online Anarchist Federation hosted a detailed hit piece about the conference, full of lies and misinformation.
That’s how upside down we are these days: Haters bullying people and spreading hate in the name of … wait for it …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.