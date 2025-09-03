This morning, as reported by CNN, over 1,000 employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services wrote an open letter to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Members of the 119th U.S. Congress.

In order to “save HHS,” they contend, it’s time for Kennedy to resign.

The letter argues that RFK, Jr.’s leadership has “put the health of all Americans at risk.”

I’d like ask the 1040 signatories to explain exactly which aspects of America’s so-called “health” RFK, Jr. is risking.

Might it be the fact that we have the highest maternal mortality rate of any country in the industrialized world?

Or is RFK, Jr. jeopardizing our ignominiously high infant mortality rates?

Perhaps they’re concerned that he’s putting the astronomical rates of autism among America’s children at risk? The current rate, based on government data, is some 1 in 31 (3.2% of 8-year-olds)

Wait, wait. I know. The unhappy HHS employees fear that Kennedy is risking the fact that at least 45 percent of America’s are suffering from a chronic disease!

That must be their main worry.

After all, we wouldn’t want children to stop suffering from the terrible asthma, depression, diabetes, early onset menstruation, eczema, inactivity, loneliness, physical limitations, obesity, or trouble sleeping—all of which have been increasing over the last ten years—now would we?

Nah. That’s not it.

It must be the colon cancer and the fact that rates of colorectal cancers have tripled in teens in the last 20 years that they don’t want to change.

Or is it the suicidal ideation and the rise in suicides in America that they don’t want curtailed?

Something like 50,000 Americans die by suicide every single year. My friend and colleague Janet Levatin, M.D.; my husband’s best friend Mike Musgrove (a former reporter at the Washington Post); and my dear friend Shu-Huei’s son Guai Guai (a student at Roosevelt University in Chicago) among them.

Forgive the snark.

Or don’t.

My point is that America’s health is in the toilet. I love this country. And we are a nation full of overweight, endocrine-disrupted, cancer-ridden, diabetic, brain-injured, unhappy, digitally addicted humans. Ask me how I know.

We also have a for-profit greed-motivated healthcare system in this country, one that benefits every day from keeping its citizens fat, sick, and nearly dead.

The status quo has been doing a very good job making Americans sick and keeping them that way.

RFK, Jr. wants to heal our nation’s health.

Those 1040 employees can go work for the vaccine and drug manufacturers. I’m sure they’ll be welcomed with open arms.

In the meantime, there are over 340 million Americans whose health will benefit from RFK’s initiatives.

Including me.

Thank you, Secretary Kennedy. We applaud your courage in standing up to big business, big pharma, big food, big ag, big government, and—most of all—big medicine.

Leave a comment

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and author of Your Baby, Your Way.

Related articles:

Why This Doctor Thinks He Knows What’s Causing Autism

Autopsy Reveals Baby Died From Over-Vaccination

Birth, Every Home Should Have One



