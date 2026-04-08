Happy Spring. Happy Pesach. Happy Easer.

The ornamental plum trees are blossoming in southern Oregon.

The magnolias are in full bloom in Tuscany.

The bees are mostly back. The flies and ants are busy. Last weekend, I transplanted a tiny cactus into a planter. There are white lilacs flowering for the first time on the tree I planted in the garden several years ago.

Sunshine always helps me get unstuck.

Part puppy, part plushie

As my regular readers already know, I own the best dog in Dog Land. My pup, Serenity, is a golden doodle on her mama’s side and a King Charles Cavalier mixed with poodle (a “cavapoo”) on her sire’s.

You can read her origin story and how she came to me here.

Serenity turns three next month. She weighs 24 pounds and has the best temperament: she’s patient, attentive, trainable, energetic without being frenetic, intuitive, eager to be helpful, happy to go hiking when the opportunity arises and equally as contented with sitting by my feet while I work.

She’s also intact.

In other words, she has all her lady bits and hasn’t undergone surgery to be altered.

I could be dwelling on the dire predictions of the medical industry about how I’ll soon be taking the long dirt nap.

Instead, I’m trying very hard to focus my thoughts, emotions, attention, energy, and best brain on the present moment. I am feeling gratitude for everything I already have and envisioning all the exciting and wonderful things to come.

One of those things exciting things, coming soon (perhaps?!), is puppies!