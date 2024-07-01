A peer-reviewed article, published two days ago by a team of Dutch scientists in the journal npj Vaccines, states: “Following the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the adverse events of myocarditis and pericarditis were linked mainly to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by the regulatory authorities worldwide.”

In other words, it has been known since the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines that these vaccines can and do cause myocarditis.

You know this already but as a reminder: Myocarditis is when there’s swelling or inflammation of the cardiac muscle, also known as the myocardium.

Though health authorities have tried to downplay this adverse event, a pediatric cardiologist I interviewed last year insisted that “there’s no such thing as mild myocarditis.”

Myocarditis reduces the ability of the heart to pump blood. It can be debilitating and dangerous, even in a so-called “mild” iteration.

Just ask 14-year-old Aiden Ekanayake’s mom, Emily. When I spoke to her, Emily Ekanayake admitted that she used to be “that parent,” the one who publicly mocked “anti-vaxxers” on-line, blithely tweeting angry updates about the stupidity of parents who falsely believed their children had been vaccine-injured.

So there was never a question about whether Ekanayake’s entire family would get as many COVID-19 vaccines as the CDC recommended.

In fact, her son Aidan was really excited to get vaccinated.

An ambitious, highly motivated young teen whose plan had been to become a doctor, Aiden was eager to get back to his pre-COVID life. Getting vaccinated, he believed, would allow him to hang out with his friends and family again and alleviate his worry about getting sick.

Chest pains one day after dose #2

On May 12, 2021, the day it first became available for teens, Aiden got his first COVID-19 vaccine. He chose the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Then, four weeks later, he got a second dose of the same brand.

But the day after dose number two, Aiden started feeling chest pains in the middle of the night.

The pain was so bad that he tiptoed into his parents’ room. He didn’t want to wake up his mom, but he didn’t know what else to do.

Emily took her son to the hospital.

Aiden spent the next four days in the acute cardiac unit. He was diagnosed with myocarditis.

Emily told me that after he was discharged from the hospital, her son felt exhausted a lot of the time.

A high-energy kid who loved being outside as much as studying and reading, after his second COVID-19 vaccine, Aidan felt tired from simple activities. So much so that he sometimes had to lie down in the middle of the day. What’s more, any exercise—from a slow jog around the block to swimming with his cousins at the lake—could trigger chest pain.

A racing heart just from standing up

Myocarditis is just one of the heart conditions caused by these vaccines.

Another is POTS.

POTS or Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is a condition in which a greatly reduced volume of blood returns to your heart after you stand up from lying down.

It’s characterized by lightheadedness and fainting.

Within 10 minutes of standing up, a person with POTS often experiences tachycardia.

Tachycardia is a racing heart rate that may be regular or irregular, but is not in proportion to the person’s level of exertion.

According to the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and stroke, people with POTS will have a heart rate that exceeds 120 beats per minute, just from standing up.

Though she did not know it at the time, that’s what happened to Edmara Depaula, a mom in New Hampshire.

Depaula started feeling cramps, nausea, and fatigue immediately following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Two weeks later, she had such severe chest pain that, like Aidan Ekanayake, she went to the hospital. Depaula spent the next nine days hospitalized.

Diagnosed with POTS, she’s had debilitating health issues ever since.

Mainstream medicine: Yes, it’s associated with an increased risk of myocarditis, but, yes, you should get it anyway

After a thorough review of the data about what’s currently known about vaccine-induced myocarditis, the team of scientists in the Netherlands write in their conclusion that it’s still better to be vaccinated and risk the chance of getting myocarditis than to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They explain: “Available evidence shows that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis, but at a much lower level than the risk associated with COVID-19 infection, reiterating a clear positive benefit/risk ratio for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. To date no definite mechanism for vaccine associated myocarditis has been identified and additional epidemiological, clinical and non-clinical research is required.”

A non sequitur fallacy

If you remember back to logic class, a non sequitur fallacy is when the the conclusion does not logically follow the premise. Concluding that the benefits of these COVID-19 vaccines clearly outweigh the harms is a non sequitur fallacy.

Here’s why:

Let’s pretend for a moment that these scientists in the Netherlands are correct and you have a higher chance of getting post-infection myocarditis than post-vaccination myocarditis. (I suspect this is not actually the case, and that the numbers have been massaged to satisfy a Big Pharma agenda, but that’s a subject for another time.)

Not all people will get COVID-19. You will likely not get it. In fact, we know that COVID’s becoming increasingly hard to catch. And of those of us who do get infected, only a tiny fraction will develop myocarditis. Your likelihood of getting myocarditis from a COVID infection is extremely low.

Especially if you’re a young person. We know from a large body of scientific evidence that children, teens, and young adults almost always have mild COVID infections.

The risk of getting COVID is low. As is the risk of getting COVID-induced myocarditis. And these are theoretical risks.

At the same time, young adults, especially young men, have an elevated risk of having a COVID-vaccine adverse event.

Young, healthy, unvaccinated people will rarely, if ever, develop myocarditis post-infection, which is a theoretical risk. But an actual number of them will get COVID-vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Given these facts, the risk-benefit analysis is clear: if you want to avoid myocarditis (as well as sudden death, Bell’s palsy, and other well-established COVID-vaccine adverse events), there is only clear and logical way to do so:

Don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A colossal and devastating mistake

The Dutch scientists are incorrect when they write: “To date no definite mechanism for vaccine associated myocarditis has been identified and additional epidemiological, clinical and non-clinical research is required.”

No additional epidemiological, clinical and non-clinical research into vaccine-associated myocarditis is required.

What is required is an immediate and complete halt to the entire COVID vaccination program.

The COVID vaccination program was a colossal and devastating mistake, which has resulted in a huge and unnecessary loss of human life, cardiac function, and well-being.

For years now, responsible scientists and doctors, including British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, Japanese cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Kenji Yamamoto, and literally hundreds of others, have been saying that it’s time to stop the shots.

Our regulatory agencies have refused to listen.

But you can take matters into your own hands. Simply say, “No, thank you,” when your doctor tries to convince you that you need another shot.

Leave a comment

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. Her co-authored book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan (Ballantine), has sold over a quarter of a million copies and has been translated into Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and German. Her book, Your Baby, Your Way (Scribner), exposes how our current cultural practices during pregnancy, childbirth, and the first year of a baby’s life are based on corporate greed, not on best evidence. Invest in independent journalism, medical freedom, and vibrant good health by becoming a paid subscriber to Vibrant Life or gifting a subscription to a friend or family member today.

Related posts:

A Spate of Sudden Deaths

“We Should Be Doing Autopsies on Every Single One”

For 3 Deaths the Vaccines Theoretically Prevent, 2 Deaths Will Actually be Caused