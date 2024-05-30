Functional medicine seeks to get at the root cause of health problems. Functional medical doctors believe that the best way to find gentle and long-lasting solutions is by first uncovering the underlying reason or reasons that your health is suffering.

So, if you have carpal tunnel in your wrists, instead of just treating the pain or immediately scheduling surgery, a functional medicine doctor might ask you to examine the ergonomics of your computer keyboard and work space.

They may tell you to make sure to take breaks from sitting and typing every twenty minutes to move your body and oxygenate your blood.

And they may also recommend that you begin eating an anti-inflammatory diet of whole, real, fresh foods in order to reduce any inflammation in your joints that may be contributing to the problem.

Many holistic-minded healthcare practitioners also believe that there is a psychological component to most—if not all—health problems.

For example, Bradley Nelson argues that emotionally charged events from your past can manifest as current pain in your body.

Author of the 2007 blockbuster bestseller, The Emotion Code, Nelson is a retired chiropractor and medical intuitive.

In his book, he explores how what he calls “trapped emotions” can be the root cause of discomfort, malaise, and also disease.

While I agree that figuring out the underlying causes of our health issues is very important, a few years ago I learned a surprisingly effective technique to get rid of headaches.

It doesn’t involve taking herbs or conventional medications, energy healing, or emotional revelations.

And it’s simple.

Best of all, this technique has worked every time I’ve remembered to use it.

Ask your headache two questions to make it go away

Here’s what you do: you ask your headache two questions.

You can do this on yourself or have someone else help you.

The first question: If your headache were a color, what color would it be?

The second question: