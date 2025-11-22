The CDC is singing a new song.

Instead of categorically dismissing the possibility that vaccines are implicated in the rise of severe autism in the United States and other countries, the CDC is now admitting that vaccines may be a causative factor.

For over two decades parents, research scientists, and medical doctors have found that an over-exposure to toxins, including the toxins in vaccines, combined with a child’s genetic or environmentally induced inability to detoxify, can lead to autism.

Yet during that same time period, the CDC has ignored the link, dismissed the idea, and refused to listen to parents.

That, my friends, is about to change.

The CDC’s website now explicitly states that the blanket denial that vaccines don’t cause autism “is not an evidence-based claim,” and points out that “Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.”

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This act established a “no fault” compensation program for children and adults who were injured or killed by vaccines. It removed liability from the vaccine manufacturers for injury or death caused by their products and instead implemented a consumer tax on every vaccine given to pay for the program.

Since vaccines became a liability-free product, the childhood vaccination schedule has more than quadrupled.

For many years now, the CDC has recommended adding an increasing number of vaccines to the schedule without ever taking any vaccines off.

Combine a bloated vaccine schedule with the overuse of acetaminophen (a drug that impedes the body’s ability to detox) and the wonton prescription of antibiotics (which disrupt the immune system) and you have a recipe for endless profit disaster.

Ut oh. If you own stock in any publicly traded company that promotes childhood vaccines, it may soon be time to make some new investments. Just saying.

