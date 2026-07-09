Vibrant Life

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Nancy Wainer's avatar
Nancy Wainer
14h

My 10 year old beloved dog was diagnosed with cancer - a malignant tumor. The vets wanted to operated and do chemo and radiation. I soul-searched ( and even called an animal intuitive in another state) and decided that I would not put him through that. I found a pet nutritionist in the middle part of the country - I am on the east coast - and she was AMAZING. She took him off all the what-I-thought-was-THE-best food he was on, changed his water ( only distilled), added this, subtracted this ( he was only allowed ONE kind of treat that I had to order). Within seven months the tumor was half the size and within 13 months, there was none. Two of my neighbors decided to call her and had success with things that were going on with their dogs as well. "NO kibble EVER," she said ( they were not on it anyway); no chicken!; no traditional dog chews. Our animals are getting cancer at alarming rates and living many years less than they did years back -they aren't here long enough to begin with!! My dog is now 13 and a half and runs like a puppy. She is an angel: she started working with animals when she was 14 and has helped countless people with their pets for a fraction of the cost I would have paid to the vet hospital. I called a university which has an ongoing research program to study cancer in dogs to tell them and they were "not interested." Cancer is big business not only in the human world, it seems.

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KTonCapeCod's avatar
KTonCapeCod
15h

I've told you in the past about Tio. My mixed breed Chihuahua Pomeranian. He lived to 19 years and 4 months. He always had a sensitive stomach and as a result we fed him three times a day, smaller meals. He was sort of a picky eater his whole, long, wonderful life. During the pandemic, the sourcing of the lamb in his dried kibble changed. It killed our other Chihuahua who had low grade kidney disease. She went full blown into kidney failure. Tio was floundering at the time too. He was 17, so you think it's age, right? Well the pet communicator I used at the time said it was the food. I switched him to human grade wet food. My husband tried it. It tasted like homemade beef stew, literally. He lived almost 2.5 years after that. We amended his food with sweet potatoes, honey, yogurt and olive oil. His health may have been best when we "Barbara Bushed" it (apparently Barbara Bush gave up medical care when she got to a certain age, or so my MIL told me). At age 17 we decided no more vet care. He never needed a vet visit in that time.

So food was life changing. He also had a full blown anaphylactic reaction to the leptospirosis vaccine at age 8 or so. He never received a vaccine after that except rabies (required by law which is dumb, he was never alone near a rabid animal!). And that's when I started thinking about the vax industry bin animals and humans. We give digs vaccines every year? I titre tested him for a couple of years and he always had antibodies. I refused vaccines after the reaction and logic and I intuition.

And Tio walked the beach 3 miles nearly every day of his life. Sometimes he walked 10-15 miles in NYC when we were on vacation. He also got plenty of vit D kayaking, boating, swimming, riding in antique convertibles. He lived his best life. I make it my goal to live like Tio! He seemed to have longevity figured out. And add napping and being pet a lot!

Sorry this is so long. Tio just has so much he taught me and continues to teach me.❤️

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