Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM's avatar
Katy Talento ND ScM
4h

I’ve gotten so depressed at my own lack of discipline I no longer make resolutions! But yours are great!

Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
12h

I would focus on figuring out why MM? and exactly what to do about it

Just saying

Your resolutions read like a code for living every year... brilliant

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Margulis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture