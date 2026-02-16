Where would you like this path to lead you in 2026?

When the kids were little, we always had a family journal: an oversized blank book for the whole family to write and draw in.

We’d asks friends, relatives, and visitors to add share their thoughts in our family journal; trace the kids’ hands and write their favorite color, food, activities, and more inside the handprint; glue in photographs and ticket stubs; add scribbles.

Towards the end of every December, I’d bring the journal to the dinner table and invite everyone in the family to talk about their goals, hopes, and dreams for the new year. Then we would write each person’s resolutions in our family journal.

(My best ever New Year’s resolution was when I resolved to get more rejections. You can read more about that here.)

It’s been several years since we finished the last family journal and—perhaps because three of the four kids are out of the house now—we never started a new one.

Even though I believe sitting together to eat a delicious, organic, seasonal home-cooked meal, without any electronics on hand, is really important, these days it’s hard to get our teen to even join us at the dinner table.

So I made my New Year’s resolutions by myself, well after the start of 2026.

Yes, I know it’s the middle of February.

I’ve been on the slow train lately. Having stage four metastatic melanoma can do that to a girl. I do not recommend you try it. Ever. Cancer is a horrible disease.

There’s an expression in the language spoken in many countries in West Africa, Hausa: sannu sannu bata hana zuwa, which loosely translates into “slowly, slowly doesn’t mean you won’t arrive.”

To wit: I’ve been s-l-o-w-l-y recovering from what was a much more brutal procedure than I’d expected to liquify the lesions in my liver. Eighteen days post-op the stabbing pain beneath my right ribcage is finally lessening.

A month and a half into the new year seems like a good time to share my resolutions.

I’ll tell you mine if you’ll tell me yours.

Ready? Set? Go.

My 2026 New Year’s resolutions

#1: Have a phone-free day 1 x week

I’m doing a phone fast starting Friday at sundown and ending Sunday mid morning. I plan to do this at least 52 times this year. This resolution is going so well I may implement a second phone-free day per week.

#2: Have 26 new experiences in 2026

#3: Do 26 kind things for other people

#4: Write 26 old-fashioned snail mail letters

I decided to decorate the envelope of the letter I wrote to a friend last week. See resolutions #2 and #7…

#5: Purge 26 items (4 x this year)

Making space feels so good—out with the old, in with the new and all that—that I’ve already done this 3 times this year.

#6: FINISH the three nonfiction books I have in the hopper

…and talk to my agent about moving forward, and have a plan for each about getting them published.

#7: Make art (1 x week plus classes, see #2)

Sun Over European Village. Original multimedia drawing by Jennifer Margulis

#8: Tithe $26 or $260 to people and charities that need my help and support (26 x this year)

#9: Go on 26 new-to-me walks/hikes in 2026

Cliff hike in the forest above the Pacific Ocean along the Oregon Coast near Lincoln City. Photo credit Jennifer Margulis

#10: Find the right sire for the sweetest, smartest, kindest, most intuitive and affectionate medical dog on the planet

… so she can have one litter of puppies and fulfill her destiny to be the best mama on the planet as well as being the best dog.

#11: Get 26 new paid subscribers to Vibrant Life in 2026

Your turn?!

I’d (we’d) love to hear about your New Year’s resolutions, hopes, dreams, goals, thoughts about this post, or anything else you’d like to share ❤️☀️🌷🙏

If you made it this far, thanks for reading.

Love,

Jennifer

