Is C-19 Vaccination Uptake Linked to Higher Death Counts?
Let's catch the mainstream media lying, shall we?
An article in yesterday’s New York Times reports that Brazil’s federal police want to criminally charge former president Jair Bolsonaro for falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccine card. Which he allegedly did in 2022, for himself and his then 13-year-old daughter, in order to travel to the United States.
Bolsonaro said publicly that he did not get a COVID-19…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.