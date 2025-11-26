By Rebecca Wald, J.D., Special to Vibrant Life, and Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., founder of Vibrant Life

Although infant male circumcision rates in the United States appear to be declining, the majority of America’s baby boys are still circumcised within the first few days of life.



Circumcision is a surgical operation that removes the skin that covers and protects the head of the baby’s penis.



If you’ve ever watched one, you may be surprised at how much tissue is removed. Even with anesthesia, which is not used in traditional circumcisions, the operation itself often causes a lot of pain. The recovery is also difficult. The penis becomes red, swollen, and inflamed. The wound will discharge pus as it yellows. Though it eventually scabs over, urinating on an open wound is also painful.



Years ago I (Jennifer) interviewed a Jewish doctor who decided she could no longer ethically justify performing circumcisions. This doctor had a patient who was so traumatized by the operation that he tensed his whole body and cried—sobbed—every time his mom changed his diaper.



Something terribly painful and shocking had happened to him when his diaper was off. He was afraid it would happen again.



Now an article by the interdisciplinary independent scholar Max Buckler in the Journal of Medical Ethics, published earlier this month, “As controversies mount, circumcision policies need a rethink,” challenges and problematizes the American Academy of Pediatrics’ policy on infant circumcision.



The AAP’s circumcision policy was big news when it was issued in 2012.



Though it technically expired by default in 2017 and has not been updated, the policy remains the AAP’s last official word on the routine removal of the foreskin from the penises of newborn boys.

AAP’s 2012 infant male circumcision policy

Child safety advocates, many in the European medical community, activists for bodily integrity around the world, including us, were surprised when the AAP’s policy statement was issued.



In what many felt was a misreading of the current scientific literature, the statement declared that the routine removal of the foreskin of America’s baby boys had “health benefits” that “outweighed the risks.”



When the AAP policy hit the presses, the headlines took on a life of their own



“Pediatricians Decide Boys Are Better Off Circumcised”

“Pediatrics Group Praises Benefits”

“Circumcise Me, Baby”



Once the mainstream media interpretation of the 2012 AAP policy took hold, there was no reining it in.



To this day, the AAP, hospitals, and individual pediatricians usually portray parents who circumcise as guided by science, while parents who choose to leave their baby boys intact are portrayed as guided by fear or folklore.



Moreover, the CDC and the American Medical Association both adopted—and still promulgate—versions of the same biased language in favor of routine infant circumcision. Even today, on HealthyChildren.org, the AAP’s official parent-facing site, families are still told that parents who decline circumcision often do so out of “fear” or “belief,” while those who choose it are guided by “data.”

Shaped by legal, cultural, and financial—not medical—concerns?

While the AAP’s role is not to protect physician income, its policy language can have that effect. By characterizing circumcision as medically beneficial, the organization effectively helped preserve insurance coverage for the procedure.



Douglas Diekema, M.D./M.P.H., was the task force’s bioethicist.



Andrew Freedman, M.D., was a pediatric urologist who was also on the panel.



Both of these allopathic medical doctors are now publicly saying that the AAP’s faulty circumcision policy was shaped in large part by legal and cultural concerns.



Diekema says that while he remained confident in the task force’s review of the scientific literature as it existed at the time, he was dissatisfied with the final recommendation.



If the Academy were to ask him today, Diekema says, he would advise that, “I don’t think you can honestly say in a recommendation that the benefits outweigh the risks.”



Diekema says it was a legal issue for him back in 2012.



“My feeling was that there was not sufficient data to suggest that this procedure should be outlawed,” he explains, “particularly given that there were multiple religious communities for whom this was an important practice. But I also didn’t think pediatricians should be recommending it” [our emphasis].

Leave a comment

AAP’s pediatric urologist: circumcision not medically justifiable

Freedman now confirms that the policy’s language—which he says he coined—was a compromise among members divided over how far to go, and with legal considerations in mind.



He likens the AAP guidelines to a “permission slip” for parents who want to circumcise their children “so that society cannot say they are bad parents or outlaw the practice.”



Freedman continues: Circumcision, he says, “is a non-therapeutic procedure. If it can be called a preventative medicine, it is at the very weakest level. There is nothing wrong with the [uncircumcised] penis; you cannot recommend circumcision based on medical benefit alone. Nothing about the potential benefits is communicable, so I don’t see how it could be called a public health concern.” [Our emphasis.]



But Freedman’s critique of the policy he helped to write doesn’t stop there.



Maybe the AAP should get out of the [circumcision] business since it’s not really a medical practice,” he is quoted as saying. “It’s only a ‘medical procedure’ in the sense that medical professionals are performing it.”



The article containing these revelatory quotes, and a companion piece in the Journal of Medical Ethics blog, go on to explain how that single “health benefits outweigh the risks” language—despite its ethical complexities—came to dominate U.S. discourse on circumcision.



The AAP may have thought they were releasing a neutral, “live and let live” statement.



What the rest of the medical world and the public heard was closer to: slap on those Plastibells, pediatricians.

Time to reassess

The article in the Journal of Medical Ethics, published this month, “As controversies mount, circumcision policies need a rethink,” argues that it’s time for American pediatricians, and America’s parents, to rethink whether there’s really any medical justification for routinely cutting off an important and functional part of a newborn baby’s penis.



If medical organizations want to weigh in on circumcision, they need to be clear about the difference between medical information and cultural accommodation.



If cultural or religious considerations play a role in shaping guidance, be transparent.



And if something is not medically indicated, resist the temptation to pretend that it is.



Max Buckler’s piece ends with a call for clarity that feels both timely and long overdue.



If we want people to trust medical institutions, those institutions need to communicate clearly, consistently, and without burying cultural diplomacy inside scientific language.



At the very least, draw a bright line between medical indication and cultural tradition. While cultural traditions are very important—and we both feel strongly connected to our Jewish ancestry—it felt even more important to both of us to allow our Jewish sons to decide about staying intact or getting circumcised when they were old enough to do so.



Trust in medicine is fragile right now.



A little clarity—and a little humility—from the people writing policy statements would go a long way.

Leave a comment

Related posts:

1 in 500 Boys Experience Acute Complications From Circumcision

“My Covenant is With My Son”: Why this Jewish Mama Chose NOT to Circumcise Her Baby Boy

To Circumcise or Not to Circumcise?

About the authors:

Rebecca Wald, J.D. is a writer and non-profit leader whose work explores the intersections of culture, ethics, and the body. For more than 15 years, she’s been a leading voice in the Jewish non-circumcision movement. Now, on her new Substack, “Beyond the Bris,” she writes with humor, warmth, and chutzpah about her unconventional childhood growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s and all things Jewish and circumcision—from the deeply academic to the delightfully weird.



Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science and health journalist. The author/co-author/editor of eight books, she has taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta, worked on a child survival campaign in West Africa, and advocated for an end to child indentured servitude on prime-time television in France.