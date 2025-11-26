Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly Johnson's avatar
Beverly Johnson
2h

Long overdue No more unnecessary surgery

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BearCub777's avatar
BearCub777
2h

The practice is almost unknown in Europe, I've heard something like 3%, though I don't have the exact reference.(probably higher in jewish.and Muslim communities) My son's are nearing 30. I refused to have them circumcised despite deep family pressure and the ignorance of their family doctor. (from grandparents, not their father). They never had a single problem of any kind related to retaining intact the protective covering of this sensitive organ, and continue to be entirely healthy with no problems. It is very sad to me that we are still hemming and hawing over this in the US, when the evidence is clearly pointing the other direction. But I am not surprised, alas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture