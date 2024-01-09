Last week my daughter packed a year’s worth of stuff into her over-20-year-old GeoPrism and hit the road.

Reason: New job in wildlife conservation.

Destination: Mississippi.

And because I’m a child of the 70s I can’t ever say the name of that state without sing spelling it. M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I.

I rode shotgun, miss-sized false eyeball oozing bloody disc…