A few days ago, I finished reading a self-improvement book that applies insights from the world of competitive sports to help people meet their career and lifestyle goals. The author advises readers to say no more often.

A few months ago, I read another self-help book, a spiritual memoir. This other author advises readers to say yes to opportunities that come their way. This book suggests that when you feel natural resistance to something you should surrender, embrace the uncomfortable, and do it anyway.

I honestly don’t know if it’s better to say yes or say no.

I suppose it depends on the person.

If you’re someone who always says yes and who tends to put other people’s needs before your own (here’s looking at you, my amazing friend, you know who you are!), saying no more often probably makes sense.

Conversely, if you’re someone who’s always saying no to everything, saying yes might be the perfect way to shake you out of your comfort zone. “Yes” might be the word that moves you forward from where you are to where you want to be.

But whether you’re a naysayer or a yes- man person, one thing I know for sure is that it’s important to show up. In person. In real-life.

Not on Zoom. Not on the computer. Not by telephone.

Show up for your friend’s book signing. Show up for your grandson’s graduation. Show up, in real life, for rites of passage, parties, gatherings, concerts, group hikes, author events, free community classes, anniversary celebrations, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, retirement celebrations.

Maybe you don’t want to.

Maybe you’d rather stay home in your pajamas and watch your friend on television instead of attending her award ceremony.

Maybe you’re an introvert and the idea of going to a birthday party makes you break out in hives.

Tough titties luck.

Go anyway.

Be uncomfortable.

Meet someone you’ve never met before.

Smile and be charming.

Or frown and be grumpy.

But show up, even if you don’t want to. Your presence is the real present. Only you can’t deliver it if you’re not there.

