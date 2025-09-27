An outstanding article, written by investigative journalist Emily Kopp, was published this morning: “SCOOP: Tylenol Maker Privately Admitted Evidence Was Getting ‘Heavy’ For Autism Risk In 2018.”

Kopp’s investigation reveals that J&J’s own internal confidential documents show the company was closely tracking science on the dose-dependent connection between Tylenol and abnormal brain development This is the issue the White House is tackling head-on, but the establishment media wants to dismiss.

A warning label on its way

Earlier this week the White House stunned mainstream medical doctors and pharmaceutical executives by announcing that a warning label will be added to acetaminophen-containing products.

The backlash has been swift and fierce.

Some pregnant women have even taken to social media to film themselves taking Tylenol.

For them—many of whom identify as “liberal” but are actually far-left extremists so triggered by Donald Trump that they automatically object to anything he says— the scientific evidence, the devastating rise in autism, and their unborn baby’s health are not as important as protesting the current administration.

Yet seven years ago, Johnson & Johnson, the juggernaut that crows about being named a “World’s Most Admired Company,” was already aware that Tylenol was implicated in causing neurodevelopmental disorders.

The evidence is in documents unearthed by the Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet started by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel.

It’s true that Trump stumbled over the word “acetaminophen,” which is the generic name for Tylenol, during the press conference. Most people do.

It’s also true that our president plays fast and loose with statistics and that some of what he said was half correct and some was blatantly wrong.

But to dismiss this announcement without carefully reviewing the evidence behind it, using your own common sense, and using the precautionary principle, simply because you don’t like the person making it, is extremely small-minded.

Internal correspondence from 2018 reveals Dr. Rachel Weinstein, the Ph.D. scientist who was US director of epidemiology for Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm, wrote a confidential document to her colleague that “the weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.”

Johnson & Johnson was responsible for marketing Tylenol at that time. In 2023, in a move that would deflect negative attention from its brand and that was likely made in anticipation of the lawsuits it saw coming, J&J morphed its consumer products division into a separate company, Kenvue.

As Kopp reports, emails further show that the issue had been on the company’s radar ten years before Weinstein wrote to Jesse Berlin. In 2008 a medical doctor named Kerry Scott Lane let Johnson & Johnson know that there were grave scientific concerns about the product causing autism.

A history of corporate malfeasance

For years J&J knew there was cancer-causing asbestos in their talcum powder. Yet they continued to encourage women to use it on their genitals and on their babies’ genitalia.

The company also knowingly promoted a body wash for newborns that contained a product that off-gassed formaldehyde, as I mentioned in my last article.

And when biochemist and immunologist, William Parker, Ph.D., started publishing peer-reviewed scientific articles about the connection between acetaminophen and autism, he was ousted from Duke. Parker currently cites over 40 articles that lend credence to this argument, all of which are being steadfastly ignored by the mainstream media.

At the time William Parker’s lab was shut down, Duke University’s President and CEO, Eugene Washington, was serving on the Board of Directors for Johnson & Johnson, a fact I revealed in an exclusive investigation I conducted for The Epoch Times in 2023.

A class-action lawsuit against Kenvue is scheduled for the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The law firm representing families who say taking Tylenol during pregnancy harmed their children’s neurological development is Keller|Postman, the office that provided the company documents to the Daily Caller. The appeal is slated to begin on Oct. 9, according to the Daily Caller.

If you’re pregnant and in pain, what can you do? Taking Tylenol in utero has been linked to autism and other neurological disorders. The more you take, the more likely the baby will have a bad outcome after birth. At the same time, the baby has the protection of the mother’s placenta and her liver. Giving a baby Tylenol during the first years of life, especially before or after vaccines, can have even more devastating effects. Instead of Tylenol, pregnant moms can use a variety of safer natural remedies both to reduce fever and relieve aches and pains.

J&J responds

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of the people who use our products,” Kenvue spokesperson Melissa Witt told the Daily Caller.

“…Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label…”

As directed on the product label.

Luckily for every unborn child in America, a new product label for Tylenol is in the works.

