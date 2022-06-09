Lawmakers Want to Bribe Your 12-Year-Old
A California bill being voted on tomorrow allows children to get vaccinated without parental knowledge or consent
Tomorrow the California State Assembly will be voting on SB 866. If passed into law, this bill would allow minors as young as 12 years of age to consent to FDA-approved vaccines without parental involvement or consent.
It seems that the country cares a lot less about children dying from vaccine-induced heart events than about the rivalry between the Cel…
