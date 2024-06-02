What kind of person doesn’t like flowers?

For most of my life, that was me.

I felt like flowers were beautiful, sure, but impractical.

I loved growing vegetables outside—because you can eat them—and cultivating a jungle of houseplants inside—because they help purify the air—but I was never a romantic and I didn’t really have time for flowers.

What “use” did they have?

Why bother?

Why give someone the gift of a bouquet of roses anyway?

But then I was diagnosed with ocular melanoma and everything changed.

I’d become literally blind in my left eye. At the same time, I realized I needed to learn to see in a new way.

It wasn’t just about getting used to living a one-eyed life.

Surviving the excruciating pain of an ocular hemorrhage and losing my left eye to an enucleation, which was both physically and psychologically devastating, have led me to question a lot of my old beliefs and assumptions.

Now, when I see particularly beautiful flowers blooming outside, I stop and admire them. I air-trace their petals with my finger in order to memorize the shapes so I can try to draw them later. I feel grateful for their vibrant colors, how they turn their petals towards the sun, how they attract and feed the bees, and, yes, how beautiful they are.

When I visit a home filled with flowers, I feel my heart become more open. I no longer dismiss a bouquet of roses as impractical.

Instead, I appreciate beauty for beauty’s sake. I feel grateful that there is still so much beauty and abundance in the world, despite all the hardships and suffering.

These days I love flowers. I no longer take my sight for granted. I’m just thankful to be alive.

Leave a comment

Related posts:

Learning to Love Pink

Scientific Reasons to Have Indoor Plants

Improving Indoor Air Quality

Neurologists Say Wearing Masks Limits Your Air Quality



About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. She earned her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and her Ph.D. from Emory.