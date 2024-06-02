What kind of person doesn’t like flowers?
For most of my life, that was me.
I felt like flowers were beautiful, sure, but impractical.
I loved growing vegetables outside—because you can eat them—and cultivating a jungle of houseplants inside—because they help purify the air—but I was never a romantic and I didn’t really have time for flowers.
What “use” did they have?
Why bother?
Why give someone the gift of a bouquet of roses anyway?
But then I was diagnosed with ocular melanoma and everything changed.
I’d become literally blind in my left eye. At the same time, I realized I needed to learn to see in a new way.
It wasn’t just about getting used to living a one-eyed life.
Surviving the excruciating pain of an ocular hemorrhage and losing my left eye to an enucleation, which was both physically and psychologically devastating, have led me to question a lot of my old beliefs and assumptions.
Now, when I see particularly beautiful flowers blooming outside, I stop and admire them. I air-trace their petals with my finger in order to memorize the shapes so I can try to draw them later. I feel grateful for their vibrant colors, how they turn their petals towards the sun, how they attract and feed the bees, and, yes, how beautiful they are.
When I visit a home filled with flowers, I feel my heart become more open. I no longer dismiss a bouquet of roses as impractical.
Instead, I appreciate beauty for beauty’s sake. I feel grateful that there is still so much beauty and abundance in the world, despite all the hardships and suffering.
These days I love flowers. I no longer take my sight for granted. I’m just thankful to be alive.
About the author:
Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. She earned her B.A. from Cornell University, her M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and her Ph.D. from Emory.
And bees! I think of bees with flowers. And humming birds. When I lived in Oregon, I had a clerodendron outside my kitchen window, which was a reason to stand in front of the sink, keeping company with busy bees and hummers.
So wonderful what you wrote about flowers. For the most part I am like the you of the past. What is the point? But since I have always loved wild flowers from the beginning of my memory I have also wondered why so amazing the diversity and fragrance.
As I got older I found out that flowers are the reproductive organs of the plant. And they need help. So the entire show we are told is to attract pollinators and procreate more flowered plants.
Now I think it is so much more. For me it is your mother Dr. Lynn Margulis who lite the light of wonder in my mind via her many books on life and her deep heart felt love of life that came through those books to me. Perhaps I was projecting.
Then there is my Korean wife who is absolutely bonkers (in a healthy amazing way) about flowers, color, fragrance and more. Mostly she is profoundly in love with nature and flowers.
Thank you for this post. Just Thank you!