“Go away, Bear!” I bellowed in as deep a voice as I could muster.

It was 11:30 in the morning. I was standing on an overturned wheelbarrow, making myself look as big as possible, waving my hands over my head like the crazy lady I was in that moment.

Then I growled.

Then I roared.

And roared and roared.

And banged on the side of the wheelbarrow.

Serenity helped by barking so furiously her whole body vibrated.

Our uninvited guest, a medium-sized black bear, was sitting on the lowest limb of the Doug fir in our back yard.

He swung his head from side to side, staring at Serenity and me with inscrutable jet-black beady eyes.

Looking for a way down

He seemed to be looking for a way out.

And therein lay both his problem and mine.

If he climbed down the trunk he’d be trapped in our fenced yard. If he jumped onto the translucent, corrugated porch roof, his hundred plus pounds of muscle, fat, bones, claws, and fur would break straight through the roof and end up locked in my neighbor’s screened porch.

The bear looked bewildered. He started to snuffle. Then to make little wet sucking noises with his maw. He didn’t growl exactly but the mouth smacking scared me.

I called the police. The dispatcher told me to make sure we humans and our pets were all secure, with at least one locked door between us and Mr. Bear.

A dutiful citizen, I rushed inside the kitchen and slammed the door shut, still hoping the noise would scare Bear. At that moment, my husband James and our youngest came into the house through the front door.

The dispatcher said not to let our uninvited guest out of my sight. But by this time, realizing Crazy Lady and Barky Dog weren’t going to stop fussing, the bear had already climbed too high in the Doug fir for me to keep an eye on from inside the kitchen.

James grabbed his 9-millimeter Fabrique Nationale and stood just outside the back door to survey the bear.

The officer arrives

It seemed like forever before the officer arrived.

“Baby bears are super curious,” the officer told us. “They get into mischief and want to explore everything. Like puppies. Even if you can’t see her, Mom’s always nearby so you have to be careful. She’ll come bounding back if the baby whimpers or calls out for her.”

He smiled broadly as he looked at our back yard, revealing a row of such straight white teeth a dentist’s kid would be jealous. “I’d zip up your trampoline if I were you…”

“These black bears are shy,” the officer said. “Not aggressive like grizzlies or brown bears. Once it quiets down, he’ll slink away.”

Officer Kinney looked thoughtful.

“It’s good you made all that noise. He’ll think twice before coming back here to sleep away his day.”

We live up a steep hill not far from the watershed. We’ve had skunks in the yard. Rats. Racoons. Deer. Snakes. Even possums.

Bear, dear, we love you

Every once in a blue morning, Serenity and I cross paths with fresh bear dung in the middle of the street, full of twigs and berries, on our early a.m. walk.

And woe be it to the neighbor who hasn’t converted over to a bear-proof garbage can. It’s no fun to pick up bear-strewn garbage halfway down the hill. Ask me how I know.

But a yearling in broad daylight snuffling in a tree less than 15 feet away? This was a first for all of us.

Bear, dear, you’re gorgeous.

Your black fur is shiny.

Your claws are sharp.

The light brown ridges on the sides of your black snout are going to be a great hit with the lady bears.

We love you.

We bless you.

Now, could you please go away?

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About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. A champion of freedom of speech, home birth, gentle parenting, and integrative medicine, she helps readers stay up to date about the latest and most important health and wellness information, often served with a side of snark.