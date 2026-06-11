Vibrant Life

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Will Falconer, DVM's avatar
Will Falconer, DVM
2d

This is one handsome young bear! Mama? I'd rather not meet her, especially if Boo Boo felt at all threatened.

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2 replies by Jennifer Margulis and others
Emily's avatar
Emily
2dEdited

What a great writer you are! I’ve never lived near bears, but I can imagine through your story! Glad you’re safe!

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
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