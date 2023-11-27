Mainstream Media Regales Readers With Harms of Booster Shots
Don't fall over from the shock, but msn.com seems to have had a (temporary?) change of heart
We never wanted to be right.
Some of us have been advocating for safe SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations and vaccine safety. We have been asking out loud if vaccines were the most effective and safest way to curb COVID-19.
Vibrant Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Those of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.